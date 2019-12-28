OFFERS
Piacenza: Start the new year with a ‘Gratitude Shower’

Alexandra Piacenza, Courier Columnist
Originally Published: December 28, 2019 9:21 p.m.

The coming new year is not only the end of 2019 but also the end of a decade. What better time to let go of old stresses and strains and grab a fresh start with gusto! That can be easier said than done having just finished with the hustle and bustle of Christmas, but I’ve discovered that a simple mental exercise can help do the trick.

Recently I read an article by psychologist Dr. Jeffrey Bernstein that discussed several tools based on “positive psychology” that can stave off an end-of-year (or any time of year) funk. For people who experience social or career anxieties, he recommends exploring the reasons you’re skeptical about succeeding in a particular situation or endeavor and what approach might make a positive difference. To derail a loop of downer thinking, Bernstein advises pursuing the things you truly love to do, that put you “in flow,” completely absorbed without any intrusion of negative thoughts. (Writing does this for me!)

The positivity tool that struck me as particularly appropriate at the beginning of a new year is taking a “Gratitude Shower.”

“You can help send your stress down the drain by stepping into an imaginary shower. Here’s what to do: Simply close your eyes and picture the ‘good stuff’ in your life raining down on you. Start with whatever comes to mind first.”

For me, one of the first things that comes to mind is living in Prescott. Having lived in New York City as a kid and later in the Los Angeles area, I eventually realized I had an unfilled hunger for nature. For me, gaining the positive effect of our natural surroundings is something deeper and more long-lasting than a fleeting personal gain.

Here, the seasons keep me in tune with ever-present natural rhythms. The changing kaleidoscope of wind-blown clouds never fails to exhilarate. The horizon of mountains and trees invokes a spaciousness not to be found in canyons of high-rises or rivers of freeway blacktop.

Another biggie in my shower of gratitude are the people I’ve found here who share my beliefs and values. The opportunity to speak my truth aloud and have it echoed by others is very affirming. To receive inspiration and guidance from wiser and more experienced heads than mine is priceless.

Friends and family are often cause for gratitude, but Dr. Bernstein makes a point of saying the things that please you may not be the ones other people would name. And they needn’t be earthshaking either. You may have found a wonderful book or seen a great movie, received a lusciously soft sweater to lounge in or found the perfect hiking boots.

I once was out shopping and had been looking for my favorite brand of socks. I simply couldn’t find them anywhere. I was strolling through a large department store and just as I was thinking of this, I turned a corner to find a large display rack of the very socks I was looking for. I genuinely felt I’d received a gift!

Taking a gratitude shower helps me see that the things I’m less than satisfied by are no more plentiful (and rarely more powerful) than experiences that amuse, gladden and inspire me. I’m learning my happiness may not depend on profound realizations or grand successes. I can feel it bubble up just by stepping into the gentle rain of small pleasures.

