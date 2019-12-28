OFFERS
Obituary: Virginia G. Van Nest

Virginia G. Van Nest

Virginia G. Van Nest

Originally Published: December 28, 2019 8:43 p.m.

Virginia G. Van Nest died peacefully in Tucson, AZ, on December 22nd, 2019. Born and raised in Society Hill SC, Virginia is one of nine children to Thomas A and Mary Sompayrac Gandy. She attended local schools, graduating from St. David’s Academy with her twin sister Vivian. They both went on to attend Coker College in Hartsville, SC. After 2 years at Coker, Virginia attended Duke University in Durham, NC from which she graduated with a B.S. degree in nursing. She soon achieved her RN status beginning what would be a long career in nursing. She truly loved being a nurse and gave her patients the commitment and respect they deserved while in her care. Her last 15 years in nursing were at the V.A. Medical Center in Prescott, AZ.

Virginia’s other passion was her family. Happily married to Albert K Van Nest for over 33 years they raised two dear sons, Wayne and Warren, in Prescott. Two granddaughters, Lynda and Cathy added to her happiness. She also had a warm and happy relationship with her many nieces, nephews and extended family. Besides her family, career and friends, Virginia loved music and played piano from age 6 on throughout her life.

She also enjoyed oil painting, writing poetry and growing flowers. Virginia had a great sense of humor and a warm smile. Her creativity will be missed by anyone who has ever received one of her colorful, artistic, humorous, handmade greeting cards which conveyed her wonderful personality and thoughts in such a genuine way.

Virginia is survived by her sons, Wayne Curtis Van Nest of Fort Worth, TX and Warren David Van Nest of Tucson, AZ.; granddaughters, Lynda Glasgow and Cathy Parkman, eight great-grandchildren and her beloved sister, Emma Carol Gandy Hunsucker of Asheville, NC.

Virginia was predeceased by her loving husband Albert K. Van Nest and siblings Frances G. Jenkins; Vivian G. Root; Thomas A. Gandy, Jr; Elsie G. Auman Henley; Fred A. Gandy; Madge G. Wise and Olive G. Burn. She loved and trusted the Lord and will be with him in heaven.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, January 6th, 2020 at Solid Rock Christian Fellowship Chapel located at 114 S. Marina Street, in Prescott.

If one wishes to honor Virginia’s memory the family suggests giving flowers to one you love while they are still alive. Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.

