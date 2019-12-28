Obituary Notice: Paul Webster Hogue

Paul Webster Hogue was born in Oakland, California on May 12, 1976 and died in Chino Valley, Arizona on December 16, 2019. A memorial service will be held on January 12, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the Temple B’rith Shalom, 2077 Brohner Way, in Prescott. Final arrangements are being done through Untied Tissue Network.