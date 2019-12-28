Obituary Notice: Marjorie “Marge” Nancy Coppola
Originally Published: December 28, 2019 8:35 p.m.
Marjorie “Marge” Nancy Coppola, a former resident of Mayer, Arizona, was born in Oxford, England on February 15, 1925 and died on December 15, 2020 in Keller, Texas. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Lucas Funeral Home, 1601 South Main Street, in Keller Texas.
