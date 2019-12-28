Obituary: Joanne Alice Roalstad Jones

Joanne Alice Roalstad Jones passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, November 17th, in Fountain Hills Arizona. Her faith has taken her home! Her legacy lives on in her family and friends who loved her.

Joanne was born to David Andrew and Bernice Witherspoon Roalstad on July 7, 1930 in Chicago Illinois. In 1933, the family moved to Phoenix hoping to improve David’s health but in 1937 he passed away leaving Bernice with 3 small children and daughter Felicite due the following month. Life was tough during the Depression but this family was tougher! They soon moved to Prescott and young Joanne assumed the role of “mother’s little helper” which she handled well through her teens while Bernice worked at the Forest Service and Social Security Administration. In 1945 Bernice married William Koogler, a ranger at the Walnut Ranger Station outside Prescott. Joanne gained a wonderful step-father and sister, Jane. Living in Prescott and Walnut Creek provided a perfect life for the family. Joanne graduated from Prescott High School in 1948, enrolled in Arizona State College (ASU) and attended 1 year before meeting William (Bill) Jones, who returned to Prescott after 4 years in the Navy. They married April 22,1950 and began a life of love and adventure. They eventually settled in Payson, Arizona, where they stayed for the next 48 years. Their daughter Cynthia Diane was born in 1954.

Bill and Joanne considered Payson “God’s Country” and loved the community and countryside. Bill worked for APS and Joanne began working as the secretary to the Superintendent of Schools, eventually becoming the District Business Manager. She was an active member of the Community Presbyterian Church, helped set up the first library, started the first girl scout troop, and served two terms on the Payson School Board. In 1972, Joanne opened The Moppet Shop, selling quality children’s clothing and shoes. A second store was opened in Cottonwood a few years later. In 1989 she liquidated her inventory and retired. She and Bill continued boating, camping, and traveling all over the world.

Joanne and Bill were married for 60 years until his death in 2010. Joanne moved to Fountain Hills in 2016 to be near her daughter Cindy, son-in-law, John Lewis and 4 grandchildren. Joanne was surrounded and loved by the Fountain View Village staff, Morningstar staff, Barb Paulsen, family, and friends for the past 4 years. It was an honor and blessing to them all! She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Walter Roalstad and niece and nephews Christy Roalstad, Will Teigen, Jed Parfrey and Orren Simmons. Joanne is survived by her daughter, Cynthia (John), grandchildren, Logan, Jeffrie, Brianna, Connor, McKenzie, great granddaughter, Leighton Diane Lewis, brother, David (Wendy) Roalstad, sister, Felicite (Gene) Forest, sister, Jane Teigen and many nieces and nephews.

Joanne was an incredible woman and gift from God. She is dearly missed but is rejoicing in heaven! A celebration of her life will be 11 am, Saturday, January 11th, 2020, at the Messenger Chapel in Payson, lunch reception following. Memorials or donations in her honor can be made to the Community Presbyterian Child Care Center (CPCLC) building fund, 800 W. Main Street, Payson 85541.

