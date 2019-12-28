Defending champ and newcomer tied for 1st halfway through

PRESCOTT VALLEY — The 2019-2020 college football bowl season is just past the midway point, and the 2019 Courier Bowl Challenge is heating up.

Newcomer Aaron Valdez continues to impress, but came back down to earth after going 4-3 the past couple of days for a 12-6 record.

Valdez’s record has him tied for first with defending champ Doug Cook, who went a perfect 5-0 on Dec. 28. Meanwhile, Steve Witucki is third overall with an 11-7 record.

Fourth overall is Tim Wiederaenders at 10-8, fifth is Brian Bergner (9-9) and sixth is Jim Wright (8-10).

HISTORY

Historically, Cook was 102-62 (.621%) coming into this bowl season with two titles on his belt (2016 and 2018). Wiederaenders was 94-70 overall having won the very first Courier Bowl Challenge back in 2015-16 with a 27-14 overall record.

Bergner was just 85-79 in the first four years of the Courier Bowl Challenge, his best year coming a season ago at 23-17 and taking second behind Cook.