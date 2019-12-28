Dames, Colonists tour Western Heritage Center

Docent Melissa Ruffner and the Western Heritage Center’s founder, Dennis Gallagher, his wife Mary Ann, and the center’s president, Bob Greninger, greet a group from P.E.O. Chapter FH along with Jane George Chapter, Colonial Dames 17th Century and Territorial Chapter members of Daughters of American Colonists – all who were recently treated to a private tour of the center. This center brings the area’s history to life with engaging and educational displays that provide a wealth of knowledge for visitors and locals alike. It is located at 156-C S. Montezuma St. on Whiskey Row. It is a part of the Prescott scene not to be missed!