‘County’ misspelled on 10,000 trash bins in Alabama town
PRICHARD, Ala. — Some spelling mistakes are tough to see, but that doesn’t include the one that was made on 10,000 trash bins in an Alabama city.
The city of Prichard’s new residential garbage cans say the town is located in “Mobile Country,” but they were supposed to say it’s located in “Mobile County” without the extra “r.” The mistake isn’t just in fine print: It’s printed in large letters on two sides of the big, gray cans.
Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner told WPMI-TV the city’s public works department had the duty of making sure the writing on the cans was spelled correctly.
“Things like that do happen in the proofing,” he said.
The city doesn’t plan to replace the bins, and that’s fine with some people.
“It doesn’t really matter as long as they pick it up,” said longtime resident Murlean Henderson.
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- Prescott prepares for a possible white Christmas
- Prescott Police arrest man who allegedly walked into bar naked
- Winter storm expected Thursday night through early Saturday
- Need2Know: Pangaea Bakery reopens at new location; Step One Coffee House now Carlitos Café; Prescott Valley Dog Squad opens on Florentine Drive
- Name released of victim in Dec. 13 plane crash southeast of I-17, Highway 169
- Obituary: George D. Osvog
- ‘Warmer storm’ could bring more rain than snow to Prescott for Christmas
- Stray bullet nearly hits woman lying in bed; 18-year-old arrested for allegedly firing gun
- Wind blows cross off historic church roof in Prescott
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Prescott prepares for a possible white Christmas
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Registered sex offender arrested for child molestation in Prescott
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
- Iron Cask restaurant to open in January at Prescott Valley Crossroads
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: