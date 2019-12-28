Anthony Lawrence II finds his niche with NAZ Suns

PRESCOTT VALLEY — On the eve of the NBA G League draft back in October, the Northern Arizona Suns coaching staff had already made up their minds as to who they were going to take with the No. 1 overall pick.

But then something came up.

One staff member caught wind that Anthony Lawrence II, a four-year forward out of the University of Miami, declared for the G League draft at the last minute. After a brief examination of Lawrence’s skill set through video highlights, the Suns were immediately sold and opted to take him with the first overall selection.

“He caught our attention right off the bat. First with his size at his position and ability to attack the close out,” said NAZ Suns head coach Bret Burchard. “And then we watched his defensive stuff and that’s what caught my eye the most was that he looked like he had an awareness about the game. He was in the right spots, he wasn’t hugging up on his man and he was shifting when the ball moved.”

As Burchard alluded to, Lawrence is a versatile, do-it-all forward who hails from a basketball family. His father also played basketball at Miami where he was a two-year letterman before playing professionally in Portugal, Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

“My family has always been a big basketball family,” Lawrence said. “My dad and my uncle played basketball at the University of Miami and I’ve just been around basketball my whole life. My dad was a coach, so I was in the gym with him since I was like 4 years old … I was just always around a basketball and I just fell in love with it.”

While Lawrence’s love for basketball stemmed from watching his father, he was an all-round athlete as he was on the track & field team (high jump) at Lakewood High School in St. Petersburg. After receiving scholarship offers from USC, Clemson and Texas, Lawrence decided to stay in Florida and attend Miami, just like his father.

Lawrence flourished in his four years as a Hurricane and averaged 12.6 points (45.3% FG), 6.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game in his senior year. His best collegiate performance came on senior night when he dropped a career-high 27 points and grabbed 11 boards against Pittsburgh.

Despite a superb college career, the 6’7 Lawrence went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft back in June. Following that shortcoming, he went on to play with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Summer League, had a two-month stint with Be’er Sheva of the Israeli Premier League before getting released, and was finally signed and waived by the Utah Jazz on same day (Oct. 19).

After a summer of uncertainty, Lawrence’s agent brought up the idea of declaring for the G League draft because there was good chance he could go No. 1 overall. Lo and behold, the Northern Arizona Suns swooped in and did exactly that.

“[The coaching staff] just saw potential that I’m a very versatile player, I could play multiple positions, guard multiple positions and just do a lot of stuff on the court to help my team win,” Lawrence said.

So far, Lawrence has done well to fit in among a Suns team that is loaded with ball-dominant guards who all score in double figures. In 18 games this season, he’s put up 10.8 points (51% FG), 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

Like most longtime college players, Lawrence’s game is polished enough in that he can immediately contribute at the professional level. However, many NBA teams will pass up on players because of their age and their minimal room to develop into a superstar.

Lawrence could very well fall into that category but Burchard believes that narrative doesn’t always have to be true.

“You see guys in the NBA hit their peak at like 28, 29, 30. Those guys that spend four years in college are coming out like at 22. We’re six years away from their peak abilities so it’s really a misnomer,” Burchard said. “Just because a guy spent three years in college, doesn’t mean he’s all of a sudden tapped out of all his potential … For a guy like him it opens up more opportunities. A guy that can shoot that well, spaces the floor, draws attention, and now he can play pick and rolls where there’s more attention and he can make passes.”

In his NBA G League debut in October, Lawrence recorded a strong double-double with 21 points and 13 boards, which almost helped lead the team to victory over the Agua Caliente Clippers. Lawrence’s ability to switch seamlessly between the 3 and 4 positions bodes well for his chances of making it to the NBA, something he’s striving for via hard work and dedication.

“The goal is to of course get a call-up. Look for either a two-way option or anything like that, just to keep getting better to be on the next level,” Lawrence said. “I definitely feel like I’m on my way. I’m in a good spot here too … Just got to keep playing good, keep working hard and trust the process.”

UP NEXT

The Northern Arizona Suns — who have never qualified for the playoffs in their three years in Prescott Valley — currently have the worst record in the league at 2-16. Their latest game came in a 124-120 loss to the South Bay Lakers on Saturday as Lawrence recorded seven points, two assists and one rebound.

Lawrence and the rest of the team will look to ring in the New Year on a high note, starting with a road game against the Iowa Wolves on Wednesday, Jan. 1. The Suns’ first home game of 2020 won’t be until Sunday, Jan. 5, when they take on the Greensboro Swarm. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. at the Findlay Toyota Center.

