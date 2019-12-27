OFFERS
Wintry weather making highways slick across Arizona

In this February 2019 file photo, Prescott Valley snowplows are seen on Glassford Hill Road as a winter storm strikes in Prescott Valley. (Courier file photo)

In this February 2019 file photo, Prescott Valley snowplows are seen on Glassford Hill Road as a winter storm strikes in Prescott Valley. (Courier file photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 27, 2019 1:57 p.m.

Wintry weather made highways across much of Arizona slick due to rain and snow Friday.

Snow fell in higher elevations in a broad area extending from Flagstaff and the Grand Canyon in northern Arizona to southeastern Arizona, including along Interstate 10 east of Benson.

The National Weather Service’s forecasts for Friday included new snowfall of up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) in Show Low and up to 3 inches (7 centimeters) in Flagstaff.

The state Department of Transportation warned of slippery road conditions and urged travelers to “adjust your speed and driving habits accordingly.”

The weather service's office in Phoenix said the current system would exit south-central Arizona Saturday and then be followed by a weaker system Monday and Tuesday.

