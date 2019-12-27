Wet start to winter pushes 2019 precipitation totals in Prescott above normal

It’s been a roller coaster of a year for northern Arizona when it comes to precipitation.

The most notable low was the monsoon season (June 15 through Sept. 30), which ended up bringing about half as much moisture as it normally does to the state.



But with weather events like the “Snow-mageddon” in February, November clocking in as one of the region’s wettest on record, and December being about twice as wet as it normally is, 2019 precipitation totals for Prescott and surrounding areas have exceeded the 30-year normal.

As of Dec. 26, Prescott’s airport received 14.16 inches of precipitation. That’s .36 inches above the 30-year normal of 13.80 inches for Jan. 1 through Dec. 26.

At Prescott’s Sundog Wastewater Treatment Plant – the location of a weather station managed by volunteers who report their readings to the National Weather Service – the result was even more telling of a wet year. As of Dec. 26, the station received 21.51 inches of precipitation, which is 3.56 inches above the 30-year normal of 17.95 inches.

These totals are expected to be slightly higher by the year’s end on Tuesday, as the figures will include the amounts for the most recent storm on Friday, Dec. 27, and some potential precipitation this coming Monday, Dec. 30.

THE NEW NORMAL

Every decade, the National Weather Service’s 30-year “climate normal period” is updated.

At the moment, that period is 1981 to 2010. But in 2021, it will shift to include the most recent 10 years of weather (1991 to 2020).

According to the National Centers for Environmental Information, climate data began to be universally measured in 30-year chunks almost a century ago. Part of the reasoning for the establishment of this metric was the general rule in statistics that you need at least 30 numbers to get a reliable estimate of the mean or average.

Without averaging the precipitation totals in Prescott for the last 29 years, it’s difficult to tell if the new normal precipitation amount will be higher or lower than the period currently used.



But when looking at the last 9 years of precipitation in Prescott, it would appear that the new normal will be slightly lower.

The average precipitation at the Prescott airport since 2011 is 13.10 inches (5% less than the current 30-year normal). For the wastewater treatment plant, it’s 17.19 inches (4% less than the current 30-year normal).

Another indicator that the new normal will be lower is that Arizona has been in a continuous period of abnormally dry weather, or drought, since 1994.

“There’s been a few wet years, but more of the years from that point forward have been dryer than normal,” said Dr. Nancy Selover, a state climatologist with the Arizona State Climate Office.

The onset and prolonged nature of the drought has to do with what appears to be a change in how inclement weather makes its way into Arizona.

Prior to the mid-1990s, winter storms would develop in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands, come down the coast of California and cut across southern California into Arizona.

What’s instead been happening more often than not is that low pressure reaches the coast of California and then takes an earlier turn into Nevada, Selover said. Northern Arizona sometimes gets the tail end of those storms, but misses out on much of the cold air that brings well-needed snow to the state.

“We’ve been seeing that situation where those storm tracks just don’t come far enough south,” she said. “There’s some people who say as we go to warming climate that this might be the more normal pattern now.”

That said, last winter was exceptionally wet for Arizona, and this winter is so far looking good as well. If this winter continues to bring rain and snow and the state sees another wet winter next year, then that might be just enough to at least temporarily snap Arizona out of its long-term drought.

“The key is that they be consecutive,” Selover said. “Three to four good winters is about how long it takes to fill up the reservoirs and aquifers in the state.”