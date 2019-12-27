Rookie NFL player pays off layaway debts for 60 people
OCALA, Fla. — A rookie NFL player has paid off the layaway debts for five dozen people at a shopping center store in Florida.
Ulysees Gilbert, a linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers, on Monday paid off thousands of dollars in debts for 60 people at a Burlington Coat Factory at the Shady Oaks Shopping Center in Ocala, Florida.
Gilbert graduated from a local high school. He said he got the idea when he saw other professional athletes paying off layaway debts on social media.
Mark Shipman, the store manager, said Gilbert’s actions were special.
“He is a good person,” Shipman told the Ocala Star Banner. “You could tell he was doing it for the right reasons, out of the kindness from his heart.”
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- Prescott prepares for a possible white Christmas
- Prescott Police arrest man who allegedly walked into bar naked
- Winter storm expected Thursday night through early Saturday
- Need2Know: Pangaea Bakery reopens at new location; Step One Coffee House now Carlitos Café; Prescott Valley Dog Squad opens on Florentine Drive
- Crash closes Highway 69 eastbound in front of Frontier Village Friday afternoon
- Registered sex offender arrested for child molestation in Prescott
- Name released of victim in Dec. 13 plane crash southeast of I-17, Highway 169
- ‘Warmer storm’ could bring more rain than snow to Prescott for Christmas
- Stray bullet nearly hits woman lying in bed; 18-year-old arrested for allegedly firing gun
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Prescott prepares for a possible white Christmas
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Registered sex offender arrested for child molestation in Prescott
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: