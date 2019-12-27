OFFERS
Rookie NFL player pays off layaway debts for 60 people

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ulysees Gilbert (54) heads to a drill during practice at NFL football training camp in Latrobe, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ulysees Gilbert (54) heads to a drill during practice at NFL football training camp in Latrobe, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 27, 2019 11:55 p.m.

OCALA, Fla. — A rookie NFL player has paid off the layaway debts for five dozen people at a shopping center store in Florida.

Ulysees Gilbert, a linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers, on Monday paid off thousands of dollars in debts for 60 people at a Burlington Coat Factory at the Shady Oaks Shopping Center in Ocala, Florida.

Gilbert graduated from a local high school. He said he got the idea when he saw other professional athletes paying off layaway debts on social media.

Mark Shipman, the store manager, said Gilbert’s actions were special.

“He is a good person,” Shipman told the Ocala Star Banner. “You could tell he was doing it for the right reasons, out of the kindness from his heart.”

