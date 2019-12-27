Ring in the new year at the Whiskey Row Boot Drop, Dec. 31
Originally Published: December 27, 2019 2:57 p.m.
Historic Whiskey Row will be ringing in the new year with its 9th annual Whiskey Row Boot Drop.
Come and see the 6 foot illuminated boot drop from the Palace building’s flagpole at 10 p.m. and at midnight. There will also be fireworks, music, giveaways and food.
This is a family friendly event. Admission is free, just show up.
For more information, visit bootdrop.com.
Presented by Findlay Auto Group Prescott.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.
