Ring in the new year at the Whiskey Row Boot Drop, Dec. 31

Historic Whiskey Row will be ringing in the new year with its 9th annual Whiskey Row Boot Drop.

Come and see the 6 foot illuminated boot drop from the Palace building’s flagpole at 10 p.m. and at midnight. There will also be fireworks, music, giveaways and food.

This is a family friendly event. Admission is free, just show up.

For more information, visit bootdrop.com.

Presented by Findlay Auto Group Prescott.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.