Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Dec. 27
Prescott gets upgrade to bond credit rating

Prescott City Hall (Courtesy)

Prescott City Hall (Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: December 27, 2019 9:26 p.m.

Updated as of Friday, December 27, 2019 9:38 PM

Thanks in part to the sales tax increase that voters approved in 2017 to pay down Prescott’s pension debt, the city has received an upgrade in its bond credit rating.

And that means that future bonds (loans) for street or wastewater improvements could come at a lower interest rate for the city, and ultimately for the taxpayers.

A Dec. 16 summary from S&P Global Ratings reports that Prescott’s long-term rating had been upgraded from AA to AA+.

City Budget and Finance Director Mark Woodfill said the AA+ rating is the second-highest rating available to the city – just below the AAA rating.

The rating is based on the steadiness of the city’s existing excise (sales) tax revenue bonds, says the S&P report, adding, “The outlook is stable.”

“This is very good news,” Woodfill said of the upgrade. “An improved rating helps the city save money when obtaining financing for needed projects.”

CURRENT REVENUE

The S&P report notes that in 2019, the city had about $37.9 million of revenue pledged to its debt, at a rate of 12 times coverage – a level that S&P said, “We consider extraordinarily strong.”

Woodfill explained that the $37.9 million in revenue includes the $17 million in sales tax revenue from the city’s 1-cent sales tax for the general fund, as well as $12.5 million in state-shared revenues; $4.7 million in charges for services; and other revenues from franchise taxes, licenses and permits, and fines and forfeitures.

The total does not include the sales tax revenue the city generates from its 1-cent tax for street improvements or the three-fourths-cent tax that goes toward paying down the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS) debt, Woodfill said, because those two taxes are committed to other purposes.

Still, Woodfill said the PSPRS tax had helped the city to stabilize its general fund, which had contributed to the bond-rating upgrade.

“This would not have been possible without the council and citizens’ willingness to tackle the city’s unfunded PSPRS liability with Proposition 443,” Woodfill said.

Earlier this month, the city learned that its PSPSR debt had dropped by about $30 million since the start of the Proposition 443 sales tax – from about $86.4 million in 2017 to $56 million in 2019.

EXISTING DEBT

The city’s existing debt that is committed to be paid off through excise (sales) tax totals about $25 million, according to Prescott’s Comprehensive Annual Finance Report for the fiscal year that ended on June 30, 2019.

That total includes:

• $10.9 million from the $18.3 million 20-year bond that the city issued in 2010 to pay for the Granite Dells Parkway interchange on Highway 89A.

• $5.8 million on an $8.9 million 20-year bond that the city issued in 2011 to pay for the widening and improvement of Williamson Valley Road.

• $8.4 million from a bond that was refinanced in 2014 on the city’s remaining share for the $23 million 2004 purchase of land and water rights for the Paulden-area Big Chino Water Ranch.

ECONOMIC FUNDAMENTALS

Along with the city’s stable revenue situation, the S&P report also notes that Prescott’s economic fundamentals are “adequate to strong.”

“The city, with an estimated population of 43,301, is a service center for Yavapai County, in particular for the communities of Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt,” the report states, adding that Prescott’s economy has diversified from its historic center of government and tourism to also include retail, services, and manufacturing.

Prescott also is home to the Prescott Regional Airport, which has been undergoing expansion in recent years, including addition of a new passenger terminal, the report states.

Overall, Woodfill said, “The leadership of the mayor and council in pursuing economic development, adopting sound annual budgets, and responsible use of debt have put the city in a good financial position.”

Woodfill said the city’s rating through Moody’s is AA3. He added that it had been several years since the city’s last AA+ rating.

Contact
