OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Dec. 27
Weather  33.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Letter: Which hat to wear

Originally Published: December 27, 2019 8:47 p.m.

Which hat to wear

Editor:

In his recent letter, Patrick Leyden misrepresents Christian faith. He suggests that a Christian chooses to believe Christian truth claims the way he might choose which hat to wear. Rightly understood, Christian faith is a gift from God. “For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God, not a result of works, so that no one may boast.”

Further, Patrick is mistaken about so-called Christians professing faith and nothing changing their minds. Jesus commits an entire parable to the idea that one can believe his words and then turn from him for a variety of reasons.

Patrick also mistakenly suggests that a Christian’s faith is somehow separated from the facts of history, the facts of everyday life, or reason itself. A favorite claim of unbelievers (and unfortunately, even some Christians) is that “faith takes over where reason ends.” Other religious faiths may operate under this view, but certainly not Christian theism. The ancient church father Augustine said well, “I believe that I may understand.” David the Psalmist poetically says, “For with you is the fountain of life; in your light we do see light.” (Psalm 36). Were it not for the grace of the Christian God and the “light” that he gives all men, all facts of history and nature would be unintelligible.

The best argument for the existence of the God of the Christian scriptures is this: Without him, you can’t know (or prove) anything.

David Price

Dewey

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Letter: Religion and Trump
Editorial: St. Patrick came by faith the hard way
Volpe: Fun facts about St. Patrick, Irish or Italian?
Letter: Not mentally ill
Letter: Time to reconsider?

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries