Letter: Which hat to wear

Which hat to wear

Editor:

In his recent letter, Patrick Leyden misrepresents Christian faith. He suggests that a Christian chooses to believe Christian truth claims the way he might choose which hat to wear. Rightly understood, Christian faith is a gift from God. “For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God, not a result of works, so that no one may boast.”

Further, Patrick is mistaken about so-called Christians professing faith and nothing changing their minds. Jesus commits an entire parable to the idea that one can believe his words and then turn from him for a variety of reasons.

Patrick also mistakenly suggests that a Christian’s faith is somehow separated from the facts of history, the facts of everyday life, or reason itself. A favorite claim of unbelievers (and unfortunately, even some Christians) is that “faith takes over where reason ends.” Other religious faiths may operate under this view, but certainly not Christian theism. The ancient church father Augustine said well, “I believe that I may understand.” David the Psalmist poetically says, “For with you is the fountain of life; in your light we do see light.” (Psalm 36). Were it not for the grace of the Christian God and the “light” that he gives all men, all facts of history and nature would be unintelligible.

The best argument for the existence of the God of the Christian scriptures is this: Without him, you can’t know (or prove) anything.

David Price

Dewey