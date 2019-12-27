Letter: Which hat to wear
Which hat to wear
Editor:
In his recent letter, Patrick Leyden misrepresents Christian faith. He suggests that a Christian chooses to believe Christian truth claims the way he might choose which hat to wear. Rightly understood, Christian faith is a gift from God. “For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God, not a result of works, so that no one may boast.”
Further, Patrick is mistaken about so-called Christians professing faith and nothing changing their minds. Jesus commits an entire parable to the idea that one can believe his words and then turn from him for a variety of reasons.
Patrick also mistakenly suggests that a Christian’s faith is somehow separated from the facts of history, the facts of everyday life, or reason itself. A favorite claim of unbelievers (and unfortunately, even some Christians) is that “faith takes over where reason ends.” Other religious faiths may operate under this view, but certainly not Christian theism. The ancient church father Augustine said well, “I believe that I may understand.” David the Psalmist poetically says, “For with you is the fountain of life; in your light we do see light.” (Psalm 36). Were it not for the grace of the Christian God and the “light” that he gives all men, all facts of history and nature would be unintelligible.
The best argument for the existence of the God of the Christian scriptures is this: Without him, you can’t know (or prove) anything.
David Price
Dewey
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- Prescott prepares for a possible white Christmas
- Prescott Police arrest man who allegedly walked into bar naked
- Winter storm expected Thursday night through early Saturday
- Need2Know: Pangaea Bakery reopens at new location; Step One Coffee House now Carlitos Café; Prescott Valley Dog Squad opens on Florentine Drive
- Crash closes Highway 69 eastbound in front of Frontier Village Friday afternoon
- Registered sex offender arrested for child molestation in Prescott
- Name released of victim in Dec. 13 plane crash southeast of I-17, Highway 169
- ‘Warmer storm’ could bring more rain than snow to Prescott for Christmas
- Stray bullet nearly hits woman lying in bed; 18-year-old arrested for allegedly firing gun
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Prescott prepares for a possible white Christmas
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Registered sex offender arrested for child molestation in Prescott
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: