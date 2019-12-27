Enjoy a New Year's Eve Celebration & Fireworks in Prescott Valley, Dec. 31

Prescott Valley, Arizona Parks & Recreation presents a New Year’s Eve Celebration & Fireworks event at Findlay Toyota Center parking lot, 3201 N. Main St. in Prescott Valley starting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31.

Bring the family out for a spectacular New Year’s Eve celebration with a big bonfire, s'mores, hot chocolate, games and fireworks.

Fireworks will take place at 8:30 p.m. and at midnight. Please leave your pets at home for their safety and yours.

For more information, call 928-759-3090 or visit pvaz.net.

