Enjoy a New Year's Eve Celebration & Fireworks in Prescott Valley, Dec. 31
Prescott Valley, Arizona Parks & Recreation presents a New Year’s Eve Celebration & Fireworks event at Findlay Toyota Center parking lot, 3201 N. Main St. in Prescott Valley starting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31.
Bring the family out for a spectacular New Year’s Eve celebration with a big bonfire, s'mores, hot chocolate, games and fireworks.
Fireworks will take place at 8:30 p.m. and at midnight. Please leave your pets at home for their safety and yours.
For more information, call 928-759-3090 or visit pvaz.net.
