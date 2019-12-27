OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Dec. 27
Weather  33.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Dear Annie: Respecting boundaries at church

mugshot photo
By Annie Lane
Originally Published: December 27, 2019 8:27 p.m.

Dear Annie: There is an elderly man who attends daily Mass at my church. He insists on hugging many of the women after Mass as they leave the church. He is a nice man, and I don’t think he’s up to anything creepy. I think he’s probably a throwback to the ‘70s when “hugging” was a big thing in churches in particular.

I, on the other hand, do not like hugging people I hardly know. I feel strongly that 1) physical displays of affection should be reserved for people you are friendly with (e.g., family, close friends, etc.) and 2) if a person says, “I prefer not to hug,” that should settle it. I’m not saying this man has ulterior motives; I just would like for my boundaries to be accepted.

I have told this man politely but in no uncertain terms, “I am not a hugger.” I have put out my hand to shake his hand before he can go in for the hug, but he insists on brushing my hand aside and hugging me anyway. It’s as if he thinks he’s going to “cure” me of whatever he thinks is my problem. This has been an ongoing problem for several years. I have tried staying in my pew and praying until he leaves, but he often hovers not far off until I depart. Sometimes he has even come over and interrupted my prayer to solicit that “hug.”

I am not a mean person. I sometimes just give in and give this man a hug. I am never unkind. Yet I know he takes it personally that I am not eager to greet him with a hug every time I see him. As for why he is so needy, I really don’t know. I know he is married and has four adult children and several grandchildren, so I presume he isn’t lonely. He seems to get plenty of hugs from the other women at church.

I should add that I am married and in my 60s. My husband and I have a happy marriage and great intimacy. I am affectionate with all my kids — including plenty of hugging, especially with my grandchildren. I wind up leaving Mass feeling guilty for having to insist on boundaries with this man. — Not a Hugger

Dear Not a Hugger: This man needs to learn to take “no, thanks” for an answer. No matter his intentions, it’s inappropriate for him to insist on hugging you after you’ve told him that you’d rather he not. And it makes my jaw drop that he would interrupt your prayers to do this.

The next time he moves in for a hug when you’ve extended your hand for a handshake, don’t feel bad backing away and taking all the space you need. If he feels embarrassed, that’s his own fault. You are not being rude. He is being disrespectful.

Dear Annie: Regarding the letter from “Grandma Blindsided by Mental Health Issue,” about living with a person with obsessive-compulsive disorder, please recommend NAMI, National Alliance on Mental Illness. I am on the board of NAMI Spokane. I got involved because our adult son has OCD and depression. NAMI has many affiliates throughout the United States. We offer classes and support groups for both families and those with mental illness. All programs are free. Most of these programs are funded through memberships, donations and grants. — Gretchen M. in Spokane, WA

Dear Gretchen: NAMI is a great organization, and I’m happy to print your recommendation here. In addition to visiting the website, nami.org, those in need can call the NAMI helpline at 800-950-6264. Thank you for writing.

“Ask Me Anything: A Year of Advice From Dear Annie” is out now! Annie Lane’s debut book — featuring favorite columns on love, friendship, family and etiquette — is available as a paperback and e-book. Visit http://www.creatorspublishing.com for more information. Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Annie: Divorce is tough on adult children
Dear Annie: A frustrated situation with my husband
Dear Annie: Brother butts in
Dear Annie: Grandma feels used
Dear Annie: Cash gifts cause for discomfort

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries