Church News: Week of Dec. 28, 2019

Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave., Prescott, is proud to provide Parents Night Out on Friday, Jan. 17 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. for children ages birth - 5th grade. For more information or to confirm a spot, contact Jennifer Garber at 928-445-4536, ext. 114

Merry Christmas from Aglow International Prescott Lighthouse. Praying every blessing of Christmas be yours as you celebrate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ. We wish you joy as you share this season with family and friends. There will be no meeting in December. Next meeting is Jan. 18.

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott. Please join us for Shabbat services Friday Dec. 27 at 6 p.m., preceded by our Oneg at 5:15 p.m. Saturday morning services with Torah reading at 10am. Parashat Miketz. Please call 928-708-0018 for details.

Unity of Prescott: Join us for Sunday services at 9 & 11 a.m. Youth program at 11 am. Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave., 445-1850. Rev. Richard Rogers will lead us in the “Burning Bowl Ceremony - Letters to God”. World Peace Meditation on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 5 a.m.

Abba, Father, Papa, Daddy!- First Sunday after Christmas. We are eager to receive the Father’s intimate blessings. The Father draws us unto Himself. 10:00 a.m. Worship; 11:00 a.m. Fellowship; 11:30a.m. Bible Study: “A Closer Look at the Lessons” for this day. Tuesday, Dec.31st, 4:30 p.m. New Year’s Eve Worship. 928-636-9533. savinggracelutherancvaz.org Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W.Palomino Road, Chino Valley.

Please note all regular activities for Beit Torah Jewish Congregation, www.onetorah.org, are temporarily canceled due to Rabbi’s recovery. Chanukah candle lighting each night at Rabbi’s Dec. 28-29. Phone discussions and consultations possible. Topic this week: miracles. For details, call 928-237-0390, 227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

Myths We Live By: Religion, Science, and Politics. 10 a.m. Sunday Dec. 29 at Granite Peak U.U. Congregation, 882 Sunset, Prescott. All cultures have stories that tell them who they are and how they relate to the world. Jan Carpenter will tell how we might we take control of the stories that contribute to polarization of our society.

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation at 10 followed by Service featuring inspiring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program also at 10:30 Sunday, coffee, refreshments and fellowship after service. 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church - Sunday, Dec. 29 - Combined Services at 10 am. Normal Sunday Services - 9 am and 11 am; Sunday School - Youth - 9:15 am; Adults - 10 am; Adult Bible Study - Mondays, 10 am. ALL are welcome! 735 E Routh 1 South.

The Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott, invites you to Sunday services and Sunday School at 10 a.m., and Wednesday testimonial meetings at 1 p.m. The Reading Room, where literature is available to read, borrow or purchase, is open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome!

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, 148 S. Marina St. Prescott, at the downtown plaza. Greatest man in history, Jesus. Had no servants, yet they called Him Master. Had no degree, yet they called Him Teacher. Had no medicine, yet they called Him Healer. He won no military battles. He committed no crime, yet was crucified. The Reason for the Season.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Dr., Prescott Valley, invites you to their New Year’s Eve service with holy communion (in the sanctuary). It will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 31. You are welcome to stay for a party following the service (in Trinity Hall): music, refreshments, games, and fun for all ages! 928-772-8845

World Peace Meditation. Unity of Prescott invites the community to join people around the world at noon GMT (5 a.m. Prescott) Tuesday, Dec. 31, in a planetary affirmation of peace, love, forgiveness and understanding. All are welcome. 145 Arizona St., Prescott. Call 928-445-1850 or Gail at 928-308-0271.

Register now for the winter session of Women of Wisdom, sponsored by American Lutheran Church, beginning Jan. 8. Rhonda Trammel will present the first-hour teaching, “God of Wonders.” The second-hour class schedule is available online at www.americanlutheran.net/american-lutheran-church-links/women-of-wisdom. Classes fill fast; register now. Free childcare available.

Enjoy a FREE, low impact, high energy cardio class with easy routines and Christian music. It’s every Monday and Thursday at 9 a.m. at Prescott Christian Church, 501 S. Senator Highway. Women of all faiths and churches are welcome. No registration needed. For more information, call 928-445-0680.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church: Our combined worship on Dec. 29 will be at 9:00 am followed by God’s Work Our Hands. We now have eight Bible studies or small groups meeting weekly. If you are interested and would like more information, call 928-772-4135 or visit emmanuellutheranpv.org.