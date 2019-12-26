OFFERS
Thu, Dec. 26
Winter storm expected Thursday night through early Saturday

Rain and snow showers will increase again Thursday afternoon, Dec. 26, becoming widespread Friday night. Expect hazardous travel across portions of northern and central Arizona above 5000 feet. (NWS/Courtesy)

Rain and snow showers will increase again Thursday afternoon, Dec. 26, becoming widespread Friday night. Expect hazardous travel across portions of northern and central Arizona above 5000 feet. (NWS/Courtesy)

By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: December 26, 2019 9:57 a.m.

The Quad Cities can expect 1 to 6 inches of snow by Saturday morning, Dec. 28, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologists say rain and snow will develop Thursday night and continue through Friday night. They also state that hazardous travel is likely for areas above 5,000 feet in central and northern Arizona.

As of Thursday morning, Prescott is forecast to get 4 to 6 inches of snow, with Chino Valley getting 1 to 2 inches.

Area temperatures will be below freezing Friday night and may drop into the teens Saturday night, so be wary of icy conditions.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

More like this story

Mid-week storm moving through northern Arizona
Rain, snow expected in region Tuesday through Friday
Major winter storm expected Wednesday through early Saturday: 1 to 2 feet of snow possible in mountains
UPDATE: Latest prediction is 14 to 23 inches of snow in quad-city area
Winter storm watch in effect for higher elevations on Christmas Eve

