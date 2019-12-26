Winter storm expected Thursday night through early Saturday

The Quad Cities can expect 1 to 6 inches of snow by Saturday morning, Dec. 28, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologists say rain and snow will develop Thursday night and continue through Friday night. They also state that hazardous travel is likely for areas above 5,000 feet in central and northern Arizona.

As of Thursday morning, Prescott is forecast to get 4 to 6 inches of snow, with Chino Valley getting 1 to 2 inches.

Area temperatures will be below freezing Friday night and may drop into the teens Saturday night, so be wary of icy conditions.

