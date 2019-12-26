OFFERS
Swiss scientists devise method to make chocolate sparkle

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 26, 2019 11:55 p.m.

Shimmering chocolate by ETH Zürich

BERLIN — Scientists in Switzerland have found a way to make brown chocolate colorful, without adding further ingredients.

The Swiss Federal Institute of Technology said Thursday that researchers discovered a method to imprint a special structure on the surface of chocolate that makes it shimmer and shine like a rainbow.

The university said the process mimics the effect of chameleon skin, which can change to display specific colors.

It said the rainbow chocolate is ready for industrial production and the scientists are already in talks with big chocolate makers.

