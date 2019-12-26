Surfing Santas ride waves along Florida’s Space Coast
Originally Published: December 26, 2019 11:55 p.m.
COCOA BEACH, Fla. — Who needs a sleigh when you’ve got a surf board?
Some 600 surfers dressed as Santa chose surfboards instead of sleighs on Tuesday during an annual Christmas Eve surfing fundraiser in Cocoa Beach, Florida.
Almost 10,000 spectators also turned out for the 10th Annual Surfing Santas event along Florida’s Space Coast.
The surfing fundraiser raised $40,000 for the Florida Surf Museum and a nonprofit that helps people with cancer.
Most Read
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- Prescott prepares for a possible white Christmas
- Registered sex offender arrested for child molestation in Prescott
- Prescott Police arrest man who allegedly walked into bar naked
- Need2Know: Pangaea Bakery reopens at new location; Step One Coffee House now Carlitos Café; Prescott Valley Dog Squad opens on Florentine Drive
- Crash closes Highway 69 eastbound in front of Frontier Village Friday afternoon
- DUI suspect flees from police, goes on crashing spree in Prescott, police say
- ‘Warmer storm’ could bring more rain than snow to Prescott for Christmas
- Stray bullet nearly hits woman lying in bed; 18-year-old arrested for allegedly firing gun
- VA nurse scores victory with OSHA findings against agency
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Prescott prepares for a possible white Christmas
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Registered sex offender arrested for child molestation in Prescott
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: