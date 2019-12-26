OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Dec. 26
Santa visits kids at Cordes Lakes Community Center

Emma Terranova & Spencer Stiner talk to Santa (Pat Williamson/Courtesy)

By Pat Williamson
Originally Published: December 26, 2019 10:45 p.m.

Parade winners celebrate. (Pat Williamson/Courtesy)

It is always difficult to wait to see Santa, but about 125 children did just that at the Cordes Lakes Community Center on Saturday, Dec. 22. The tables were full of crafts for children to keep them occupied until Santa arrived, but when he walked in the door there were plenty of smiles as they lined up for their turn to talk to him.

There were trays of cookies, hot chocolate and, for the grown-ups, a pot of coffee. Those helping out at the cookie counter made sure each child had the cookie of his or her choice. This helped keep everyone occupied until it was their turn for Santa.

Santa felt it was important to hear each child’s request for Christmas, and had the younger ones sit on his lap while those a bit bigger just stood beside him. As each child left Santa, he or she was given a candy package, along with a big red bag with presents for their age group.

After dark the light parade started from the Junction and came to the Community Center.

There were decorated vehicles — from cars to ATVs to trucks — and several floats. The winning float was created by Girl Scout Troop 3235 from Mayer, with their warming fireplace waiting for Santa to arrive.

The event was a terrific prelude to Christmas.

Guests sit at craft tables. (Pat Williamson/Courtesy)

