Santa visits kids at Cordes Lakes Community Center
It is always difficult to wait to see Santa, but about 125 children did just that at the Cordes Lakes Community Center on Saturday, Dec. 22. The tables were full of crafts for children to keep them occupied until Santa arrived, but when he walked in the door there were plenty of smiles as they lined up for their turn to talk to him.
There were trays of cookies, hot chocolate and, for the grown-ups, a pot of coffee. Those helping out at the cookie counter made sure each child had the cookie of his or her choice. This helped keep everyone occupied until it was their turn for Santa.
Santa felt it was important to hear each child’s request for Christmas, and had the younger ones sit on his lap while those a bit bigger just stood beside him. As each child left Santa, he or she was given a candy package, along with a big red bag with presents for their age group.
After dark the light parade started from the Junction and came to the Community Center.
There were decorated vehicles — from cars to ATVs to trucks — and several floats. The winning float was created by Girl Scout Troop 3235 from Mayer, with their warming fireplace waiting for Santa to arrive.
The event was a terrific prelude to Christmas.
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- Prescott prepares for a possible white Christmas
- Registered sex offender arrested for child molestation in Prescott
- Prescott Police arrest man who allegedly walked into bar naked
- Need2Know: Pangaea Bakery reopens at new location; Step One Coffee House now Carlitos Café; Prescott Valley Dog Squad opens on Florentine Drive
- Crash closes Highway 69 eastbound in front of Frontier Village Friday afternoon
- DUI suspect flees from police, goes on crashing spree in Prescott, police say
- ‘Warmer storm’ could bring more rain than snow to Prescott for Christmas
- Stray bullet nearly hits woman lying in bed; 18-year-old arrested for allegedly firing gun
- VA nurse scores victory with OSHA findings against agency
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Prescott prepares for a possible white Christmas
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Registered sex offender arrested for child molestation in Prescott
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: