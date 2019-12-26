Prescott's Acker Trust now accepting grant applications

The City of Prescott Acker Trust is now accepting grant applications from organizations in accordance with the will of J.S. Acker to promote music and parks, “especially for the children of Prescott.” Non-profit organizations that promote these values are encouraged to apply for funding for Fiscal Year 2021 (July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021).

All application materials must be received by Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Parks & Recreation Office located at 824 E. Gurley St., Prescott, AZ 86301.



Applications can be picked up from the same office or downloaded from the City of Prescott web site at http://www.prescott-az.gov. Qualified applicants will be expected to make a five-minute presentation on April 23, 2020. For more information, contact Samara Rice at 928-777-1588.

Information provided by the City of Prescott.