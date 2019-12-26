Obituary notice: Dianne Loree Crawford
Originally Published: December 26, 2019 10:18 p.m.
Dianne Loree Crawford, age 79, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away on December 23, 2019 in Prescott Valley. Affordable Burial and Cremation is in charge of the arrangements.
