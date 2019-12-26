OFFERS
Obituary: George D. Osvog

Originally Published: December 26, 2019 10:21 p.m.

Prescott lost a son of the Goodwin and Stazenski pioneer families, George D. Osvog on the morning of December 7, 2019. George was a member of the Prescott High School graduating Class of 2016. Our Precious George loved his family, his friends and truly every person he met; he lived the invocation to “Love one another.” The picture attached is a picture of George visiting homeless people which is something he did when sleep failed him.

George loved everyone, even those who could not return love. George was honest. George recognized and loathed dishonesty, injustice, and hypocrisy.

George had a large capacity to forgive.

George is survived by his mother, Lisa Phillips (John), father, Dennis Osvog, sister, Christina Carreon (John) and brothers, Anthony Everett-Osvog (Cari) and Matthew Osvog, his grandparents, George and Madeline Goodwin of Prescott and Leona Osvog of Mason City Iowa and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and nephews.

We will miss him, our bright early morning star who set too soon.

We will celebrate George’s life at the Prescott Adult Center at 1280 E. Rosser Street in the City of Prescott on January 18, 2020, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Please bring your memories to share.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Yavapai County Humane Society.

Information provided by survivors.

