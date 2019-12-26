Name released of victim in Dec. 13 plane crash southeast of I-17, Highway 169
Authorities have released the name of a man whose body was found in Yavapai County amid the wreckage of an airplane on Dec. 13.
The victim was identified as Mingwei Du, 23, a student from China who was attending a university in Phoenix, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO).
Dwight D’Evelyn with YCSO said it took some time to release the victim’s name because they had to first locate Du’s family in China to inform them of his death.
The crash was reported by a rancher, who said he found the wreckage and the body on his property southeast of Interstate 17 and Highway 169.
The aircraft was a fixed-wing, single-engine type aircraft. D’Evelyn said it was possibly a Mooney model M20C; however, there has been some confusion on the ownership, since the plane was possibly a rental.
According to the rancher, the crash appeared to be a “couple days old.” No additional bodies were located during YCSO’s initial investigation.
The National Transportation Safety Board later took over the investigation and has yet to release any information on their findings.
