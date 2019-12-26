Methodist church gives car show money to food bank
More donations happening next year
When it comes to the Chino Valley United Methodist Church’s annual low-key, old fashioned car show in September, the admission may have been free but some of the donations received from the event go toward the Chino Valley Food Bank.
On Wednesday, Dec. 11, Pastor Clare Sullivan presented Rudy Salazar, who manages the Chino Valley Food Bank, with about $781, all from donations given at the car show. Usually, they would mail the money but this year they decided to give it to them in person, said Sandy Jones of the church.
“Community stuff is a good thing,” Jones said.
The Chino Valley Food Bank, located at 840 Road 1 South, serves and feeds anyone who comes through its doors, Salazar said.
Salazar, who is currently 89 years old, recalled a time when he was 9 years old that ultimately resulted in the food bank’s inception.
He had walked a long ways to go to the movies but when he got there with his six cents, he wasn’t given a ticket.
However, a young man walked up, said something to the person in the box office and paid his ticket, he said.
“Nine years old, I wanted to cry and sink down into the ground,” Salazar said. “I could not forget what the man did for me and so when we came here to Chino, I thought I could be a giant for somebody else.”
And so the Chino Valley Food Bank has been operating for more than two decades. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 2p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and the only thing that’s asked of people who come in is that they be considerate of those coming behind them.
The Chino Valley United Methodist Church has more to donate, Jones said. In January, money donated at November’s Soul Sisters Craft & Bake Sale will be given to Yavapai Casa for Kids, she said.
