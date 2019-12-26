Letter: Protect and serve
Editor: In the recent past Starbucks locations have refused service to our wonderful law enforcement across the U.S. Lately in Riverside, California. I wonder if our Starbucks (all of them) in the Quad Cities would come up with a statement that they will serve and support our police here with a smile and say thank for your service. No refers to corporate office that’s an excuse expression (cop out). You are franchises.
I don’t buy my latte from corporate offices, I buy from your Starbucks hut. Let’s see how our local Starbucks think about our police who protect their business. No answer gives us the answer, you don’t.
Tim Welte
