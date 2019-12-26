OFFERS
Kornukopia Calendar: Dec. 27-Jan. 5

Wild Lights and Animal Sights, 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday evenings through Saturday, Dec. 28, Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary, 1403 Heritage park Road. Admission is $5 for members and $8 for nonmembers. www.heritageparkzoo.org.

Originally Published: December 26, 2019 9:27 p.m.

Ongoing

Ice Skating, Nov. 16-Jan 1, Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. www.findlaytoyotacenter.com.

2019 Gingerbread Village, open 24/7 Saturday, Nov. 30, through Wednesday, Jan. 1., Lobby of the Prescott Resort & Conference Center, 1500 E. Highway 69. 928-776-1666.

Valley of Lights Drive Through Display, 6 to 9 p.m. through Monday, Dec. 30, Fain Park. 928-772-8857.

Sedona International Film Festival presents “Cyrano, My Love,” 7 p.m., Friday through Sunday, Dec. 27-29; 4 p.m. Monday and Thursday, Dec. 30 and Jan. 2, Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

Sedona International Film Festival presents “The Winter’s Tale,” 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Dec. 27-29; 7 p.m. Monday and Thursday, Dec. 30 and Jan. 2, Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

Friday, Dec. 27

All-you-can-eat Fish Fry $9/Shrimp $11, 4:30 to 7 p.m., VFW-Buckey O’Neill Post 541, 202 N. Arizona Ave.

TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly), weigh-in, 9 to 10 a.m., meeting, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. 928-925-2264.

A Magical Cirque Christmas, 7 p.m., Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. Tickets start at $33.75.

Saturday, Dec. 28

Docent-led tours of the Phippen Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Included with admission, no reservations necessary.

Northern Arizona Suns vs South Bay Lakers, 5 p.m., Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. Tickets start at $10 for general admission, $9 for college and military. www.findlaytoyotacenter.com.

Sunday, Dec. 29

Bingo, Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Doors open 12 p.m., games start 1:30 p.m

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Prescott Toastmasters meeting, 6:30 a.m., Fellowship Hall of Unity Church, 145 S Arizona Ave, Prescott. Visitors welcome.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 6 to 8 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, off Lakeshore Drive in Prescott Valley. 928-772-9564 or tops.org.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 7:30 a.m., Open Door Baptist Church, 8451 E. Stevens Drive, Prescott Valley. 928-413-4060.

Queen of Hearts, 6 p.m., 202 N. Arizona Ave. 928-776-1125; vfw541prescott.org.

Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius of Loyola, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Sacred Heart Church, 115 Fleury St. Prescott. 928-499-1329 or hcromeek@gmail.com.

World Peace Meditation, 5-6 a.m., Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave., All are welcome.

Ninth annual New Year’s Eve Whiskey Row Boot Drop, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. with two drops of the boot from the flagpole on top of the Palace Saloon and Jersey Lilly Saloon at 10 p.m. and midnight. www.bootdrop.com.

Saturday, Jan. 4

Remember the King, 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Tickets are $26 for adults, $23 for seniors, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

Sunday, Jan. 5

Northern Arizona Suns vs. Greensboro Swarm, 3 p.m., Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. Tickets start at $10 for general admission, $9 for college and military. www.findlaytoyotacenter.com.

“God of Carnage” auditions, 6:30 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. Scripts and slides available in the box office.

