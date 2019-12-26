Judi Dench stars in ‘The Winter’s Tale’ from Kenneth Branagh Theatre
Academy award-winner performs alongside Branagh in big screen encore in Sedona.
The Sedona International Film Festival will present the encore of Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company Live’s “The Winter’s Tale” — starring Academy Award-winner Judi Dench and Kenneth Branagh — from London’s Garrick Theatre. The play returns to the big screen at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Dec. 27-Jan. 2.
Due to phenomenal demand, “The Winter’s Tale” — Shakespeare’s timeless tragicomedy of obsession and redemption — returns to cinemas this festive season. This beautifully reimagined production, co-directed by Rob Ashford and Kenneth Branagh, features a remarkable cast including Dame Judi Dench as Paulina, alongside Tom Bateman, Jessie Buckley, Hadley Fraser, Miranda Raison and Sir Kenneth Branagh as Leontes.
King Leontes appears to have everything: power, wealth, a loving family and friends. But sexual jealousy sets in motion a chain of events with tragic consequence.
This critically acclaimed production was the first in the hugely successful Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company Live season that was broadcast to cinemas from London’s Garrick Theatre over the course of a year in 2015.
“ ‘The Winter’s Tale’ is possibly Shakespeare’s most perfect play ... and this production, co-directed by Branagh and Rob Ashford, is magical. It is hard to imagine the play more movingly performed. It’s a gift to eye and heart.” — Observer.
“Radiant Dame Judi Dench is majestically authoritative.” — Evening Standard
“The best of British high culture.” — Daily Mail
“You won’t see a better version.” — WhatsOnStage
“The Winter’s Tale” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Dec. 27-Jan. 2. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 27, 28 and 29; and 7 p.m. on Monday and Thursday, Dec. 30 and Jan. 2. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Highway 89A, in West Sedona.
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- Prescott prepares for a possible white Christmas
- Registered sex offender arrested for child molestation in Prescott
- Prescott Police arrest man who allegedly walked into bar naked
- Need2Know: Pangaea Bakery reopens at new location; Step One Coffee House now Carlitos Café; Prescott Valley Dog Squad opens on Florentine Drive
- Crash closes Highway 69 eastbound in front of Frontier Village Friday afternoon
- DUI suspect flees from police, goes on crashing spree in Prescott, police say
- ‘Warmer storm’ could bring more rain than snow to Prescott for Christmas
- Stray bullet nearly hits woman lying in bed; 18-year-old arrested for allegedly firing gun
- VA nurse scores victory with OSHA findings against agency
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Prescott prepares for a possible white Christmas
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Registered sex offender arrested for child molestation in Prescott
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: