Judi Dench stars in ‘The Winter’s Tale’ from Kenneth Branagh Theatre

Due to phenomenal demand, “The Winter’s Tale” — Shakespeare’s timeless tragicomedy of obsession and redemption — returns to cinemas this festive season. This beautifully reimagined production, co-directed by Rob Ashford and Kenneth Branagh, features a remarkable cast including Dame Judi Dench as Paulina, alongside Tom Bateman, Jessie Buckley, Hadley Fraser, Miranda Raison and Sir Kenneth Branagh as Leontes. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: December 26, 2019 9:11 p.m.

THE WINTER’S TALE by Shakespeare, Writer - William Shakespeare, Directors - Kenneth Branagh and Rob Ashford, Set and Costume - Christopher Oram, Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company, 2015. (Johan Persson/Courtesy)

Academy award-winner performs alongside Branagh in big screen encore in Sedona.

The Sedona International Film Festival will present the encore of Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company Live’s “The Winter’s Tale” — starring Academy Award-winner Judi Dench and Kenneth Branagh — from London’s Garrick Theatre. The play returns to the big screen at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Dec. 27-Jan. 2.

Due to phenomenal demand, “The Winter’s Tale” — Shakespeare’s timeless tragicomedy of obsession and redemption — returns to cinemas this festive season. This beautifully reimagined production, co-directed by Rob Ashford and Kenneth Branagh, features a remarkable cast including Dame Judi Dench as Paulina, alongside Tom Bateman, Jessie Buckley, Hadley Fraser, Miranda Raison and Sir Kenneth Branagh as Leontes.

King Leontes appears to have everything: power, wealth, a loving family and friends. But sexual jealousy sets in motion a chain of events with tragic consequence.

This critically acclaimed production was the first in the hugely successful Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company Live season that was broadcast to cinemas from London’s Garrick Theatre over the course of a year in 2015.

“ ‘The Winter’s Tale’ is possibly Shakespeare’s most perfect play ... and this production, co-directed by Branagh and Rob Ashford, is magical. It is hard to imagine the play more movingly performed. It’s a gift to eye and heart.” — Observer.

“Radiant Dame Judi Dench is majestically authoritative.” — Evening Standard

“The best of British high culture.” — Daily Mail

“You won’t see a better version.” — WhatsOnStage

“The Winter’s Tale” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Dec. 27-Jan. 2. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 27, 28 and 29; and 7 p.m. on Monday and Thursday, Dec. 30 and Jan. 2. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Highway 89A, in West Sedona.

