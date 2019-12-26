OFFERS
Thu, Dec. 26
Humboldt Education Foundation’s Orchestra Program receives $500 Walmart Community Grant

The Humboldt Unified School District (HUSD) Combined Orchestra played its first Holiday Concert Dec. 16 at Granville Elementary School in Prescott Valley. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: December 26, 2019 10:41 p.m.

The Humboldt Unified School District (HUSD) Combined Orchestra played its first Holiday Concert Dec. 16 at Granville Elementary School in Prescott Valley. Students from five schools provided a wonderful performance, receiving a standing ovation from an audience of roughly 375 community members.

The event’s host, Orchestra Program Director Paula Stewart, announced that the Humboldt Education Foundation’s (HEF) Orchestra Program had received a $500 Walmart Community Grant.

The award letter indicated that Walmart was thrilled to support HEF’s work in the community and shares the desire to provide positive local impact.

By receiving the grant, the orchestra program is a part of a long history of Walmart’s commitment to giving back to the communities. Senior Director of Community Giving Kabir Kumar stated in the letter that Helen Walton used to say, “It’s not what you gather, but what you scatter that tells what kind of life you have lived.”

Stewart said, “I am so happy to receive the award. The program has grown more than we could have expected, and we will use this $500 donation to purchase more instruments and other materials the students need to further their love of music.”

Other Foundation projects include scholarship grants for graduating seniors, classroom grants for special projects and a recently added Student Orchestra Project.

Each year, in March, the Foundation recognizes teachers, nominated by students, at a banquet sponsored by community partners and local businesses.

The Humboldt Education Foundation is a nonprofit and an approved State of Arizona Qualifying Charitable Organization for the Arizona Tax Credit program.

The Humboldt Education Foundation (HEF) is doing amazing things in our community, for our teachers and students. Our board is growing, and we are seeking volunteers and potential board members. Get involved and join our team.

For more information on becoming a board member or to donate, visit the HEF website at humboldteducationfoundation.org/ or call James Clemens at 928-499-2288.

Information provided by the Humboldt Education Foundation.

