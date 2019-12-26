OFFERS
Friday Catchall: Snow job, USS Arizona pride ahead

The USS Arizona Memorial as seen at Pearl Harbor. (US Navy photo, PH3 Jayme Pastoric, USN)

By Tim Wiederaenders | TWieds_editor
Originally Published: December 26, 2019 9:40 p.m.

The Friday Catchall:

• SNOW – Will we truly get snow this week?

As of this writing — Thursday, Dec. 26 — the Prescott area received only a dusting for Christmas (kind of like putting flour in a sifter and tapping it slightly overhead). At my house it was visible in few areas for a few hours.

But, hey, it was white and it was Christmas!

For this weekend, forecasters said Thursday the white stuff would begin to fall in earnest at about 5 or 6 p.m. The most accumulation is expected today, Dec. 27; Prescott is to get 4 to 6 inches and Chino Valley residents should see 1 to 2 inches.

I take this as a be-careful-what-you-wish-for moment. Remember, the Prescott area was blanketed in feet (yes, feet!) of snow the Christmas of 1967.

Not sure we’d fare much better now than they did then.

• ARIZONA – I read with close interest the news this week of the Navy getting a new USS Arizona.

New U.S. Navy submarines will revive the names of the Arizona and Oklahoma, two of the biggest casualties of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor during World War II. This time they will be nuclear, Virginia-class attack submarines.

The original battleships were badly damaged during the surprise attack on the naval base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii by Japanese air forces on Dec. 7, 1941. Most of the Navy’s casualties in the attack were on the two ships docked near Honolulu.

About 1.8 million people annually visit the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, which includes the USS Arizona, USS Oklahoma and USS Utah memorials, six officer bungalows, three mooring quays and the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center — including earlier this month the Pride of Prescott marching band from Prescott High School.

The date will “live in infamy,” and now the Arizona and Oklahoma will live on.

That is a point of pride for me.

• TRAVEL – To Mrs. Kellup, who called to ask about the Travel IDs, yes, they are available at Motor Vehicle offices. The deadline is October 2020. I might get one; without it I would have to carry my passport.

• QUOTE – “The new year stands before us, like a chapter in a book, waiting to be written.”

• PICK OF THE WEEK – (Proving there’s always something good to do in the Prescott area that’s cheap or free): Prescott’s Boot Drop, twice on Dec. 31, at 10 p.m. and midnight in downtown on Whiskey Row.

Enjoy — and happy New Year!

Tim Wiederaenders is the senior news editor for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter @TWieds_editor. Reach him at 928-445-3333, ext. 2032, or twieds@prescottaz.com.

