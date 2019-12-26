Drop into a new decade

Say goodbye to 2019 and welcome 2020 with the ninth annual New Year’s Eve Whiskey Row Boot Drop in downtown Prescott.

“We’re very excited for this year,” said M&M Entertainment & Productions Co-founder Matt Brassard, noting the buzz that’s already been generated from social media responses. “If the weather’s good, I think we’re going to be looking at probably the biggest boot drop ever … I think we’re going to have a huge crowd.”

Not only will all of the food vendors and everything people have come to know and love from the annual event be back, including the Ferris Wheel if weather permits, but this year will feature live music by local 90s rock, grunge and alternative band 90 Proof, Brassard said. They’ll play from 8:30 to 9:15 p.m. and again from 10:30 to 11:15, he said.



As people watch the boot drop from the flagpole on top of The Palace and Whiskey Row saloons during the Tuesday, Dec. 31, event, they’ll be seeing a revamped boot usher in the new decade, Brassard said.

“Taking it into the next decade is what we like to say,” he said. “Completely got stripped of all the lights, go recoated, kind of refurbished, because it is nine years old now. That turned out really nice.”

There will be two drops that night no matter what the weather is, Brassard said. The first is at 10 p.m. and the second is at midnight and both will have fireworks accompanying the drop, he said. New this year is a huge light show that will probably be the biggest light show that Prescott has ever had, Brassard said.

Once the free event gets going, after it starts at 8 p.m., everyone is out having fun and partying on Montezuma Street whether they’re a local or a tourist, and it’s for the whole family, he said.

“We want to continue that tradition of being family friendly because kids want to celebrate New Year’s Eve,” Brassard said. “We want parents and families to feel like it’s safe to come down there, and it is. We’ve got all the safety precautions in place.”

For more information about the ninth annual New Year’s Eve Whiskey Row Boot Drop, visit www.bootdrop.com.