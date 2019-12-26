OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Dec. 26
Weather  33.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Drop into a new decade

Fireworks light the sky during the annual New Year’s eve Whiskey Row Boot Drop in Prescott. (Les Stukenberg/Courier file)

Fireworks light the sky during the annual New Year’s eve Whiskey Row Boot Drop in Prescott. (Les Stukenberg/Courier file)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: December 26, 2019 10:04 p.m.

photo

Say goodbye to 2019 and welcome 2020 with the ninth annual New Year’s Eve Whiskey Row Boot Drop in downtown Prescott.

“We’re very excited for this year,” said M&M Entertainment & Productions Co-founder Matt Brassard, noting the buzz that’s already been generated from social media responses. “If the weather’s good, I think we’re going to be looking at probably the biggest boot drop ever … I think we’re going to have a huge crowd.”

Not only will all of the food vendors and everything people have come to know and love from the annual event be back, including the Ferris Wheel if weather permits, but this year will feature live music by local 90s rock, grunge and alternative band 90 Proof, Brassard said. They’ll play from 8:30 to 9:15 p.m. and again from 10:30 to 11:15, he said.

As people watch the boot drop from the flagpole on top of The Palace and Whiskey Row saloons during the Tuesday, Dec. 31, event, they’ll be seeing a revamped boot usher in the new decade, Brassard said.

“Taking it into the next decade is what we like to say,” he said. “Completely got stripped of all the lights, go recoated, kind of refurbished, because it is nine years old now. That turned out really nice.”

There will be two drops that night no matter what the weather is, Brassard said. The first is at 10 p.m. and the second is at midnight and both will have fireworks accompanying the drop, he said. New this year is a huge light show that will probably be the biggest light show that Prescott has ever had, Brassard said.

Once the free event gets going, after it starts at 8 p.m., everyone is out having fun and partying on Montezuma Street whether they’re a local or a tourist, and it’s for the whole family, he said.

“We want to continue that tradition of being family friendly because kids want to celebrate New Year’s Eve,” Brassard said. “We want parents and families to feel like it’s safe to come down there, and it is. We’ve got all the safety precautions in place.”

For more information about the ninth annual New Year’s Eve Whiskey Row Boot Drop, visit www.bootdrop.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Update: Boot Drop 2019 still on despite weather
Count down to the New Year on Whiskey Row
6th annual Boot Drop takes to Whiskey Row on New Year’s Eve
Whiskey Row Boot Drop kicks off 2016
Sixth annual boot drop slated to ring in 2017

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries