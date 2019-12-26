OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Dec. 26
Weather  33.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Art of the seal: Arizona honors high school grads in music, dance, theater, more

Students in concert band class rehearse at Arizona School for the Arts. (Rio Paynter/Cronkite News)

Students in concert band class rehearse at Arizona School for the Arts. (Rio Paynter/Cronkite News)

Rio Paynter, Cronkite News
Originally Published: December 26, 2019 10:15 p.m.

PHOENIX — Arizona high school graduates who prove they have mastered the arts now can get special recognition on their diplomas. Gov. Doug Ducey last spring signed SB 1111, creating the State Seal of Arts Proficiency, to honor the importance of arts in molding well-rounded citizens. The Arizona Department of Education will award to qualified high school graduates beginning next May.

To qualify, the education department requires graduates to complete the requirements of a “proficiency pathway,” which it describes as a “rigorous, standards-based and high-quality arts education course of study.”

Recipients must maintain a GPA of 3.0 or better in all qualifying arts courses — dance, music, theatre, visual arts or media arts — or in career and technical education courses, which involve 21st century application of the arts. That includes animation, digital communication, digital photography, fashion and interior design, film and TV production, and music and audio production.

Recipients also must complete 80 hours of extracurricular activities in their chosen art track and complete a capstone project allowing the student to showcase the entirety of their arts knowledge and how those skills will translate to real-world skills.

The seal will be designed by Arizona students in grades 9-12, with the winning design announced by the Arizona Commission on the Arts in March — Youth Arts Month.

“Arts education in general is extremely powerful,” said Dustin Loehr, director of arts education at the Department of Education. “It really contributes meaningfully to well-rounded education and teaching to the whole child.”

Loehr worked with stakeholders across the state to help turn their ideas into the seal.

Districts across the state will have the option to opt in or out of the program.

Arizona School for the Arts, north of downtown Phoenix, is opting in.

Fifth through twelfth grade students at ASA spend the final two hours each school day studying and practicing their chosen art.

“I study theater and I really want to pursue acting in a college and a career,” said Noah Simmons, a sophomore. “And to have this seal shows that I have worked many years and I have dedicated my life to theater.”

Tenth-grader Nora Muma hopes to earn the seal even though she won’t pursue arts education after high school.

“I want to be a doctor,” she said. “But I do think that the arts show a level of dedication.”

Elena Gandy believes the arts seal will “show colleges that I can go above and beyond and I don’t just stay in the mediocre.”

Eighth grader Imogen Dietz wishes to make herself a better person by earning the seal.

“I put those hours in to kind of make myself a better person and kind of improve on skills that not only relate to the arts but to academics too,” she said.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Standards, expectations and AIMS
Standards, expectations and AIMS
School district launches online diplomas: Offers only online option available to high school students statewide
High-achieving students now eligible for online-earned diploma
YCSO Detention Center School’s first high school graduate receives diploma

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries