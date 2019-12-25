Wind blows cross off historic church roof in Prescott

One of the crosses on the Prescott Center for the Arts’ historic building has fallen off.

“The wind blew it off in one of the recent storms,” said Development Director Tina Blake. “It landed in our garden area and it landed straight up.”

Photos of the metal cross in the garden area were posted to Prescott Center for the Arts’ Facebook page Tuesday morning, Dec. 10. Part of it was smashed, Blake said.

The former home of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The property was acquired by Prescott Center for the Arts in 1968, when it was known as the Prescott Fine Arts Association and it opened as a theater in 1970.

Blake said she is not sure when the crosses were added to the church but, by looking at an old photo from Sharlot Hall Museum archives, estimated that they probably were erected around the 1930s.

“The reason I’m saying 1930 is because the rectory next to the church was built at that time,” Blake said, noting the rectory now serves as the organization’s offices. “Let’s say 1940, if we were playing it safe, so it would be approximately … 80 years old.”

There are plans to fix the cross and put it back up, Blake said.

Doing so would probably cost a few thousand dollars and require someone coming out to put it up, however. The hope is to do it in the spring. Prescott Center for the Arts is currently in the midst of its $2.6 million capital campaign to expand as well as renovate the inside and outside of the main stage. The damage helps to reiterate how important it is for the organization to be able to do those renovations and maintenance.

Those who want to donate specifically to help fix the cross and restore its position can do so by specifying that the money goes toward the renovation.

This is not the first time the building has been damaged, she said. The church had a steeple until it was destroyed by a storm in 1930. There are no plans to restore that part of the building, Blake said.

“It’s just a hazard so we can’t put that back on,” Blake said.

For more information, or if anyone is interested in donating to the project, call Blake at 928-710-9131.