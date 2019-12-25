‘Wildlights’ holiday light display gets extended through Jan. 4
The Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary has extended its “Wildlights and Animal Sights” holiday light display for locals to enjoy through Saturday, Jan. 4, according to a release.
The holiday light display will be opened to the public every Friday and Saturday evening from 6 to 9 p.m. through Jan. 4, 2020.
“Be sure to plan a trip to see what people are calling ‘Spectacular’ and ‘A must see in Prescott,’” the release said.
Admission is $5 for members and $8 for non-members. Light concessions will be available during the event times inside as our unique gift shop.
For more information, please call (928) 778-4242.
Information provided by the Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary.
