‘Wildlights’ holiday light display gets extended through Jan. 4

The Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary has extended its “Wildlights and Animal Sights” holiday light display for locals to enjoy through Saturday, Jan. 4, according to a release.

The holiday light display will be opened to the public every Friday and Saturday evening from 6 to 9 p.m. through Jan. 4, 2020.

“Be sure to plan a trip to see what people are calling ‘Spectacular’ and ‘A must see in Prescott,’” the release said.

Admission is $5 for members and $8 for non-members. Light concessions will be available during the event times inside as our unique gift shop.

For more information, please call (928) 778-4242.



Information provided by the Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary.