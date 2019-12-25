OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Dec. 25
Weather  35.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

UConn moves to No. 1 in AP women’s basketball poll
College Women's Basketball

Connecticut's Megan Walker, left, and Olivia Nelson-Ododa celebrate in the second half of a game against Oklahoma, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Uncasville, Conn. (Jessica Hill/AP)

Connecticut's Megan Walker, left, and Olivia Nelson-Ododa celebrate in the second half of a game against Oklahoma, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Uncasville, Conn. (Jessica Hill/AP)

DOUG FEINBERG,AP Basketball Writer
Originally Published: December 25, 2019 6:05 a.m.

NEW YORK — UConn is back in a familiar spot — No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll.

The Huskies moved up to the top position in the poll Monday after previous No. 1 Stanford lost at Texas on Sunday. UConn has spent more time at No. 1 than any other team in the history of the sport. This is the 243rd week has held the top ranking.

UConn received 19 first-place votes from the national media panel. Oregon was second with Oregon State, South Carolina and Stanford rounding out the first five teams. The Ducks drew five first-place votes, Oregon State four and South Carolina one.

The Huskies (10-0) are coming off a rout of Oklahoma and don’t play again until Jan. 2. Even with the huge win, UConn associate head coach Chris Dailey, filling in while Hall of Famer Geno Auriemma recuperates from surgery last week to relieve symptoms of diverticulitis, said she wasn’t sure the Huskies were the best team in the nation..

“I don’t know that we’re the No. 1 team in the country,” Dailey said. “I haven’t seen enough of a lot of people. But I’ve known our team when we have been No. 1. This team isn’t there yet. We’re not really worried about No. 1 now. What we want to do is give ourselves the best chance to be in position in March.”

This might be the most unlikely of UConn teams to reach No. 1 this soon. The Huskies graduated stars Napheesa Collier and Katie Lou Samuelson. The team isn’t very deep, playing six or seven players every game. Yet it seems they keep getting better.

“I think we played as close to a good 40 minutes as we had all year,” Dailey said. “Today there was no lull, that was a big step for this team.”

While UConn hasn’t played many ranked teams yet, the Huskies have a challenging month after the New Year. They will face No. 6 Baylor, No. 2 Oregon, No. 22 Tennessee and South Carolina.

Miami and Texas re-entered the Top 25 at 24 and 25 as South Dakota and Michigan State fell out. The Longhorns became just the seventh unranked team to knock off the No. 1 team in the country.

Oregon State has its highest ranking ever at No. 3, and at 11-0 is off to the best start in school history.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Century mark! UConn women win 100th straight game
Baylor, Louisville, Oregon and Miss. St. potential 1 seeds
Stanford on top, UConn up to No. 2 in AP women's Top 25
Arizona women ranked for 1st time in 15 years; Oregon No. 1
UConn, Irish, Louisville, Miss St top seeds in women’s NCAAs

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries