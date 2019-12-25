Teacher fired for smoking pot in class, school officials say
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A substitute teacher at a Massachusetts high school has been fired for smoking marijuana in class and leading a discussion about the drug, the school’s principal said.
The teacher was fired Monday from North Attleborough High School after students reported the incident to officials, according to a statement from Principal Peter Haviland. The principal praised students for showing maturity and courage during an experience that he called “unfortunate and unprecedented.”
“It was their quick decisions to report the concerns which allowed our school to immediately intervene and remove the individual who created the unsafe environment,” Haviland said.
The teacher, whose name has not been released, has been barred from the school. It was not immediately clear if criminal charges will be filed.
Haviland said the case was “entirely unexpected and unprecedented,” adding that the teacher’s actions are “in no way a reflection of the great students, faculty, staff and families of this great school and community.”
WJAR-TV reports that local residents were shocked by the incident. Some said the teacher should have known better, while others applauded students for reporting the incident.
