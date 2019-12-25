OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Dec. 25
Weather  39.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Student who saved classmates from shooting honored as Jedi

North Carolina college student Riley Howell hailed by police as a hero for preventing more injuries and deaths after a gunman opened fire in a classroom in April 2019 has been immortalized as a Jedi by the production company for the Star Wars franchise. (Matthew Westmoreland via AP, File)

North Carolina college student Riley Howell hailed by police as a hero for preventing more injuries and deaths after a gunman opened fire in a classroom in April 2019 has been immortalized as a Jedi by the production company for the Star Wars franchise. (Matthew Westmoreland via AP, File)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 25, 2019 1:31 p.m.

Western North Carolina man named Jedi Master by WYFF News 4

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina college student hailed by police as a hero for preventing more injuries and deaths after a gunman opened fire in a classroom has now been immortalized as a Jedi by the production company for the Star Wars franchise.

News outlets report the family of Riley Howell, the University of North Carolina at Charlotte student who is described as a huge Star Wars fan, was tipped off by Lucasfilm, in May that it planned to honor him in a forthcoming book, "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - The Visual Dictionary." The book was released by publisher DK to coincide with the release of the new film "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

In May, the fan relations team for Lucasfilm wrote a letter to Howell's family expressing condolences.

"Riley's courage and selflessness brings out the Jedi in all of us," wrote fan relations team member Lucas Seastrom. "We hope that you may rejoice in his memory, and we join you in honoring his life and example."

"As a small tribute, our Story Group has incorporated a reimagining of Riley's name as a character in the Star Wars galaxy," Seastrom continued. " ... The Force will be with Riley, and all of you, always..."

The entry in the book is just 66 words, but credits Jedi master and historian "Ri-Lee Howell" with collecting "many of the earliest accounts of exploration and codifications of The Force."

Riley Howell's mother, Natalie Henry-Howell, told The Charlotte Observer that that this actually marks the second time her son has appeared in a "Star Wars" book: When he was a little boy, an uncle had a personalized book made for Riley that put him in the starring role of "The Phantom Menace."

"It was a big hit of a gift," she recalls, noting that the inclusion in the new book is far more significant.

"And I like the way they actually left his last name," Henry-Howell says. "I think he would really be appreciative of that. Because, you know, they could have just said Ri-Lee — Jedi Ri-Lee — and we'd be guessing the whole time about whether or not that was really (him), but they put his last name in there just to really honor him ... and that really made me cry when I heard about it."

The entire family went to see the new movie on opening night. They brought his ashes, and left a seat open for him.

"I think," Henry-Howell says, "he would have liked the way it ended."

Howell, 21, and a classmate died April 30 when a gunman opened fire in a classroom in the Kennedy building on UNCC's campus. Four other students were injured, but police say Howell's actions prevented more injuries or loss of life.

"You're either going to run, hide and shield, or you're going to take the fight to the assailant," Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Chief Kerr Putney said. "Having no place to run and hide, he did the last."

Lauren Westmoreland, Howell's longtime girlfriend, said in an email, that the honor of becoming a Jedi was one that was closest to his heart.

"Though he wasn't an artist, he loved to draw the clone trooper helmets all the time, sometimes even on my birthday cards," Westmoreland said. "

Lauren's father, Kevin Westmoreland, said Howell studied the Star Wars universe for most of his life.

"He had a very strong sense of good and evil, and how to live life as someone who looked out for others," Westmoreland said. "Seeing him listed as both a Jedi and a historian in Star Wars lore is a perfect way to connect him to this story and the characters he loved."

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Slain student hailed as hero for confronting campus gunman
‘The Last Jedi’ delivers for local crowd
'Star Wars' passes 'Beauty and the Beast' as top 2017 earner
Review: ‘Rise of Skywalker’ is a sour end to a grand saga
America has ADHD in Iraq, Afghanistan

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries