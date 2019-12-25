Still time to enjoy Valley of Lights through Dec. 30, see gallery
Originally Published: December 25, 2019 noon
The Valley of Lights drive-through experience is located east of Fain Park, 2200 N. Fifth St. in Prescott Valley from 6 to 10 p.m. every night through Monday, Dec. 30.
Enjoy a one mile drive through animated and lighted displays including the popular Snowflake Tunnel and the Western Village. A suggested donation of $5 per car is encouraged and will be collected by folks stationed at the end of the display.
For more information, call 928-772-8857.
Photo Gallery
Valley of Lights 2019
