OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Dec. 25
Weather  34.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Raising Prescott: Prescott area police give drivers much-needed early Christmas present

A Prescott Police officer pulls over a car near Highway 69 on Monday, Dec. 23. Prescott-area officers made 75 traffic stops, issuing 53 traffic tickets during a 4-hour special detail aimed to curb aggressive driving and speeding. (Doug Cook/Courier)

A Prescott Police officer pulls over a car near Highway 69 on Monday, Dec. 23. Prescott-area officers made 75 traffic stops, issuing 53 traffic tickets during a 4-hour special detail aimed to curb aggressive driving and speeding. (Doug Cook/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | TheEditorDesk | TheEditorDesk
Originally Published: December 25, 2019 6 p.m.

There were 53 people in the quad-city area earlier this week who received an early Christmas present from Prescott, Prescott Valley and Chino Valley police officers.

No, it wasn’t a gift-wrapped can of peanuts, some sort of holiday pound cake or an ugly sweater.

On Monday, 53 local drivers earned themselves a one-on-one conversation with a police officer, who because of this talk, may have just saved their life.

If you haven’t figured it out already, yes, those 53 people received traffic tickets for either speeding or not wearing a seatbelt, which, depending on the person’s attitude, could have given them a bad start to their Christmas holiday, or given them an appreciated wakeup call.

And depending on that attitude, some may have even thought they were receiving a lump of coal in their stockings, only to realize that instead of free coal, a traffic fee would be coming out of their bank accounts soon enough.

For those who took it in stride, a lesson learned, and hopefully down the line, another life saved, whether it is their own, or another fellow driver.

And before you rush to judgement, Prescott-area police officers actually issued 61 warnings during their Highway 69 special detail Monday.

A number that could have likely been a lot lower.

“We want to educate the community and make people aware of the hazards of driving,” Prescott Valley Police Sgt. Robert Brown told me in a phone conversation Monday night. “We remind them of good driving habits, safe distances between cars, slowing and stopping on yellow lights.”

Prescott Police Lt. Jon Brambila told the Courier that Monday’s special detail from 2 to 6 p.m., which included four officers from Prescott, four from Prescott Valley and one from Chino Valley, is an important part of “maintaining safe roadways” in specific areas known for a high amount of traffic crashes and aggressive driving.

“The last thing we want is to see an increase in traffic crashes during the holiday season,” he said.

For me, people these days need to take a hard look at their risky driving practices, especially in the quad-city area. They need to wake up to the fact that there are other people who live here, too, and we’d like to make it home to our families.

Enough of the 60-plus miles per hour driving like a bat-out-of-hell down the Highway 69 hill heading into Prescott Valley. Enough of the unnecessary weaving through traffic just to make it to your lunch date. And ENOUGH of your tailgating. Back off, slow down. This is your life, and the lives of others we’re talking about here.

So the next time you are pulled over by a Prescott-area officer, be sure to say thank you. They may have just saved your life.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is news/sports editor for The Daily Courier of the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Police issue 53 tickets, 61 warnings during Highway 69 detail
Prescott Valley police step up traffic enforcement Dec. 22-31
Increased traffic enforcement planned for Labor Day weekend
Law enforcement increasing presence for St. Patrick’s Day weekend
Prescott Valley Police looking for impaired drivers this weekend

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries