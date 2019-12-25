Raising Prescott: Prescott area police give drivers much-needed early Christmas present

There were 53 people in the quad-city area earlier this week who received an early Christmas present from Prescott, Prescott Valley and Chino Valley police officers.

No, it wasn’t a gift-wrapped can of peanuts, some sort of holiday pound cake or an ugly sweater.

On Monday, 53 local drivers earned themselves a one-on-one conversation with a police officer, who because of this talk, may have just saved their life.

If you haven’t figured it out already, yes, those 53 people received traffic tickets for either speeding or not wearing a seatbelt, which, depending on the person’s attitude, could have given them a bad start to their Christmas holiday, or given them an appreciated wakeup call.

And depending on that attitude, some may have even thought they were receiving a lump of coal in their stockings, only to realize that instead of free coal, a traffic fee would be coming out of their bank accounts soon enough.

For those who took it in stride, a lesson learned, and hopefully down the line, another life saved, whether it is their own, or another fellow driver.

And before you rush to judgement, Prescott-area police officers actually issued 61 warnings during their Highway 69 special detail Monday.

A number that could have likely been a lot lower.

“We want to educate the community and make people aware of the hazards of driving,” Prescott Valley Police Sgt. Robert Brown told me in a phone conversation Monday night. “We remind them of good driving habits, safe distances between cars, slowing and stopping on yellow lights.”

Prescott Police Lt. Jon Brambila told the Courier that Monday’s special detail from 2 to 6 p.m., which included four officers from Prescott, four from Prescott Valley and one from Chino Valley, is an important part of “maintaining safe roadways” in specific areas known for a high amount of traffic crashes and aggressive driving.

“The last thing we want is to see an increase in traffic crashes during the holiday season,” he said.

For me, people these days need to take a hard look at their risky driving practices, especially in the quad-city area. They need to wake up to the fact that there are other people who live here, too, and we’d like to make it home to our families.

Enough of the 60-plus miles per hour driving like a bat-out-of-hell down the Highway 69 hill heading into Prescott Valley. Enough of the unnecessary weaving through traffic just to make it to your lunch date. And ENOUGH of your tailgating. Back off, slow down. This is your life, and the lives of others we’re talking about here.

So the next time you are pulled over by a Prescott-area officer, be sure to say thank you. They may have just saved your life.

