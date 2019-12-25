Police issue 53 tickets, 61 warnings during Highway 69 detail

The Prescott Police Department, in partnership with the Prescott Valley Police Department and the Chino Valley Police Department, made 75 traffic stops for various violations during a speed and aggressive driving detail from 2 to 6 p.m. Dec. 23, between Diamond Drive and Kachina Place on Highway 69.

Ten officers from the three agencies issued 53 tickets, either for drivers exceeding the speed limit or for not wearing their seatbelts, Prescott Police Lt. Jon Brambila stated in a news release Dec. 24.

Prescott Valley Police Sgt. Robert Brown said safety is the top priority with these enforcement details.

“We want to educate the community and make people aware of the hazards of driving,” Brown added. “We remind them of good driving habits, safe distances between cars, slowing and stopping on yellow lights.”

Officers, who were either riding motorcycles or driving unmarked cars in the area of Diamond Valley between Prescott and Prescott Valley, also issued 61 warnings for other civil traffic violations, including 25 warnings for exceeding the speed limit, Brambila said.

“This detail is an important part of maintaining safe roadways by working specific areas that are known to have high incidents of traffic crashes, as well as problems related to speed and aggressive driving,” Brambila added in the release. “During the holiday season, it is important to remember that we see a higher volume of traffic on the roadways, and distracted driving increases as we are traveling to see family and shopping.

“The last thing we want is to see an increase in traffic crashes during the holiday season.”

From 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, a multi-agency Driving Under the Influence (DUI) taskforce will focus on impaired-driver enforcement with officers conducting saturation patrols.

“We would like to remind everyone [of] the need to be safe during the holiday season and drive with care and consideration of others,” Brambila said this past week.

“Designate a driver if you plan to attend holiday parties, and never attempt to drive while impaired.”

Officers are able to conduct these additional patrols thanks to grant money from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

Brown said that in 2019, PVPD, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO), the Department of Public Safety (DPS), and Prescott police decided to conduct DUI saturations and traffic enforcement together.

“This is the second one we’ve done this year,” Brown added.

Brown said the agencies’ next traffic enforcement patrol is scheduled for Jan. 13 on North Highway 89 in Chino Valley.