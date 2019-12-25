New chapter set to begin for historic Chamber of Commerce building

Eight decades after it escaped the 1900 fire that destroyed much of the downtown, Prescott’s old city jail and firehouse was reinvented with a major restoration.

Now, the historic 1895 building that houses the Prescott Chamber of Commerce is in line for another new chapter.

Beginning on Jan. 6, the Chamber office will close down for a week of improvements that will include new floors, new paint, and bathroom and kitchen improvements.

It will be the first significant improvements to the building – one of downtown’s oldest – since the major restoration nearly 40 years ago.

“There have been minimal improvements since 1981,” said Sheri Heiney, president and CEO of the Chamber.

A plaque at the building’s entrance notes that the Romanesque/Classical Revival building was constructed in 1895. It served as both a fire station on the first floor, and a city jail on the second.

“It is one of two buildings facing the courthouse plaza that survived the fire of 1900,” the plaque states.

After construction of a new fire station and jail in the community, the old building served various uses. Through the years, a heavy stucco layer was applied to the exterior, covering many of the building’s original features.

“Careful restoration in 1980s revealed the excellent tufa stone work that was quarried locally,” the plaque added, referring to the building’s distinctive front rock work.

Nearly four decades have now passed since that major renovation. Pointing to the worn carpet and fading walls, Heiney said, “Everything has served its life.”

The Prescott Chamber of Commerce houses the Official State Designated Visitor Center, which averages more than 30,000 visitors a year.

“We are the welcoming center for the community,” Heiney said, noting the center attracts people on sight-seeing visits, as well as those who are interested in moving to Prescott, and people looking into starting businesses in Prescott.

“The first phase (of the renovation) will freshen up the visitor center,” Heiney said. “We need to open it up; it gets very crowded.”

The center often deals with about 100 people a day, which can cause crowds to form in the small reception area. “What we really struggle with is when the bus tours come,” Heiney said.

To create enough room, two walls that enclose an office will be removed.

And to modernize the look, commercial wood-look vinyl flooring will be installed throughout the lower level.

The Chamber earlier reached out to its members to help raise the money for the $35,000 renovation, which is being overseen by Haley Construction.

A letter to Chamber members stated: “In early 2018, the Foundation Board put together a three-year strategic plan with the priority of assessing the building’s needs.”

Local architect Bill Otwell, who worked on the 1980 restoration, was invited back to review the building.

While much of the work will focus on the building’s lower level, Heiney said work is also needed on the aging windows in the upper level, as well as the woodwork in the front.

The Chamber office will be closed for the week of Jan. 6 to 13 – one of the organization’s slowest weeks of the year.

Heiney said Chamber employees would be on hand to answer the telephone and respond to questions.