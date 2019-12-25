Letter: Caught going 90 mph

Editor:

I am a retired LAPD police officer, having given 29 years of service to that City. I am angry to learn of the incident in which the head of the Arizona Department of Public Safety, while off-duty (was he?), was caught driving recklessly. The conduct of Colonel Frank Milstead has no excuse. No one else, under similar circumstances, would have been granted the simple verbal warning he received. It was a flagrant abuse of his power and position. Had it been me, one Mr. Milstead would have been signing an official citation.

Anyone on the road at that time, who was passed by Milstead holds a special resentment for his driving style. Colonel Milstead put many other lives at risk: those in the vehicles he passed, his fiancé (as a passenger), and that young Deputy Sheriff who had to exceed 100 mph to catch and stop him. No law enforcement officer is above the law. Milstead’s reckless driving has broken the trust of the community and tarnishes the badge, worn by so many others. Consider this: Colonel Milstead, over his many years in police management roles, has sat in judgment of a great many subordinates, and he is the Director of a state department that is responsible for public safety. He above anyone else, should know better! Shame on Colonel Milstead for the double standard he leads by and shame on Governor Ducey for not expressing such conduct is unacceptable under his governance.

Rick Hartman

Prescott