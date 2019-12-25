OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Dec. 25
Weather  35.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Johnson: Holiday Hiking — Desert Peaks
Hiking Arizona

mugshot photo
By Ted Johnson, Courier Columnist
Originally Published: December 25, 2019 5:55 a.m.

Holidays are filled with memories, good and bad.

We moved to Phoenix from Bisbee when I was ten years old. I came of age hiking and climbing on the desert ranges in an around the Salt River Valley. With so many significant memories on Squaw Peak (aka Piestewa Peak) and Camelback Mountain, I chose to take a “walk” down memory lane hiking to those summits. Additionally, I hoped that the “bad” weather would discourage other hikers and so these popular destinations would be less crowded.

Unfortunately, the weather was not bad enough on Thanksgiving so there was just nowhere to park at the Echo Canyon Trailhead. I headed over to Squaw Peak to find it almost as packed but at least I found a parking space. The people were like ants streaming up the trail like they were following breadcrumbs to some hidden larder, typical of the holiday. Not for me.

Now what? Thinking back to all the times I have hiked here, I chose to take the path less traveled and struck out cross country toward the east face. The views were amazing. Storms circled the Valley of the Sun. The Phoenix Mountain Preserve stood like remote, wild islands in a sea of civilization. Island biogeography is a fascinating process of intrusion and adjustment where the local, native populations are often severely stressed due to pressure from exotic intruders and there was plenty of evidence of this, mostly in the form of litter.

Hiking Down Memory Lane

I remembered one night on the summit when my brother and I stood tall daring the lightning to strike as we heard the loud snap, crackle and pop of static electricity with our fingers raised to the clouds.

Remember the song, The Streak by Ray Stevens from 1974? So we streaked down from the summit. “Don’t look Ethel” rings in my ears to this day. hahahaha

I conducted workshops here on orienteering, jogged the remotes sections on blistering July afternoons, observed rattlesnakes and more. I remember one group I was leading where someone ran into a rattlesnake and jumped 10 feet in the air, leaving behind more than some of his internal combustion engine, so to speak, as he fairly well imitated The Streak.

Other times I hiked to train for the Pacific Crest Trail and I will never forget the time God fairly well knocked me on my backside for some shenanigans I thought I could get away with.

The weather on Black Friday was worse and so I returned to Camelback to find the parking lot nearly empty. Black Friday saw the summit in the clouds, reminding me of my first ascent of Mt. Whitney. There is always an opportunity to chat with hikers from near and far, especially on the holidays. At the summit I started picking up trash, mostly gum and orange peels. A young man from the North West joined me as we just shook our heads in disbelief at all the civilized waste left behind on this wild island.

Yet, it was beautiful and as the clouds lifted, my heart rejoiced in the clarity in the air and the joy for the freedom to hike here like I did over 40 years ago. Holiday hiking memories may be the best present you can give someone this year, your presence more than some presents.

Next: A Beginning Hiker Explores Badger Springs Wash on the Agua Fria National Monument

Ted Johnson is a columnist for The Daily Courier. Reach him by email at sportsdesk@prescottaz.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Johnson: Quick trip up Guadalupe Peak in Texas offers fresh scenery
Johnson: Hiking trails in the fall a favorite activity for many
Johnson: Rattlesnakes sense you long before you see them
Johnson: Making our way through Wheeler Peak
Weather can sometimes steal the views of a hike

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries