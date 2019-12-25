Johnson: Holiday Hiking — Desert Peaks

Holidays are filled with memories, good and bad.

We moved to Phoenix from Bisbee when I was ten years old. I came of age hiking and climbing on the desert ranges in an around the Salt River Valley. With so many significant memories on Squaw Peak (aka Piestewa Peak) and Camelback Mountain, I chose to take a “walk” down memory lane hiking to those summits. Additionally, I hoped that the “bad” weather would discourage other hikers and so these popular destinations would be less crowded.

Unfortunately, the weather was not bad enough on Thanksgiving so there was just nowhere to park at the Echo Canyon Trailhead. I headed over to Squaw Peak to find it almost as packed but at least I found a parking space. The people were like ants streaming up the trail like they were following breadcrumbs to some hidden larder, typical of the holiday. Not for me.

Now what? Thinking back to all the times I have hiked here, I chose to take the path less traveled and struck out cross country toward the east face. The views were amazing. Storms circled the Valley of the Sun. The Phoenix Mountain Preserve stood like remote, wild islands in a sea of civilization. Island biogeography is a fascinating process of intrusion and adjustment where the local, native populations are often severely stressed due to pressure from exotic intruders and there was plenty of evidence of this, mostly in the form of litter.

Hiking Down Memory Lane

I remembered one night on the summit when my brother and I stood tall daring the lightning to strike as we heard the loud snap, crackle and pop of static electricity with our fingers raised to the clouds.

Remember the song, The Streak by Ray Stevens from 1974? So we streaked down from the summit. “Don’t look Ethel” rings in my ears to this day. hahahaha

I conducted workshops here on orienteering, jogged the remotes sections on blistering July afternoons, observed rattlesnakes and more. I remember one group I was leading where someone ran into a rattlesnake and jumped 10 feet in the air, leaving behind more than some of his internal combustion engine, so to speak, as he fairly well imitated The Streak.

Other times I hiked to train for the Pacific Crest Trail and I will never forget the time God fairly well knocked me on my backside for some shenanigans I thought I could get away with.

The weather on Black Friday was worse and so I returned to Camelback to find the parking lot nearly empty. Black Friday saw the summit in the clouds, reminding me of my first ascent of Mt. Whitney. There is always an opportunity to chat with hikers from near and far, especially on the holidays. At the summit I started picking up trash, mostly gum and orange peels. A young man from the North West joined me as we just shook our heads in disbelief at all the civilized waste left behind on this wild island.

Yet, it was beautiful and as the clouds lifted, my heart rejoiced in the clarity in the air and the joy for the freedom to hike here like I did over 40 years ago. Holiday hiking memories may be the best present you can give someone this year, your presence more than some presents.

