Flagstaff sees Christmas Eve snow, rain gives Phoenix a wet holiday
PHOENIX — Phoenix residents woke up to a wet Christmas Wednesday for the first time this decade.
Phoenix-based National Weather Service meteorologist Mark O'Malley said rain was forecast for much of the day Wednesday, with temperatures in the 50s.
The Arizona Republic reports the last time rain fell on Christmas in Phoenix was in 2008, when less than .25 of an inch (6.35 mm) was recorded.
The National Weather Service predicts this year's Christmas will be among the coldest that the desert city has seen in recent years. Average high temperatures for Christmas Day are 64 degrees fahrenheit (17.78 degrees celsius) but the high this year is expected to be 56 degrees fahrenheit (13.33 degrees celsius).
Up north in Flagstaff, residents were waking up to whiter surroundings. The National Weather Service forecast up to 9 inches (22.86 centimeters) of snow there through Wednesday. More than 7 inches (17.78 centimeters) of that snow had already fallen on Christmas Eve.
Temperatures in Flagstaff are expected to be in he mid-40s to mid-30s.
