OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Dec. 25
Weather  39.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Flagstaff sees Christmas Eve snow, rain gives Phoenix a wet holiday

Up north in Flagstaff, residents were waking up to whiter surroundings. The National Weather Service forecast up to 9 inches (22.86 centimeters) of snow there through Wednesday. (ADOT)

Up north in Flagstaff, residents were waking up to whiter surroundings. The National Weather Service forecast up to 9 inches (22.86 centimeters) of snow there through Wednesday. (ADOT)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 25, 2019 1:46 p.m.

PHOENIX — Phoenix residents woke up to a wet Christmas Wednesday for the first time this decade.

Phoenix-based National Weather Service meteorologist Mark O'Malley said rain was forecast for much of the day Wednesday, with temperatures in the 50s.

The Arizona Republic reports the last time rain fell on Christmas in Phoenix was in 2008, when less than .25 of an inch (6.35 mm) was recorded.

The National Weather Service predicts this year's Christmas will be among the coldest that the desert city has seen in recent years. Average high temperatures for Christmas Day are 64 degrees fahrenheit (17.78 degrees celsius) but the high this year is expected to be 56 degrees fahrenheit (13.33 degrees celsius).

Up north in Flagstaff, residents were waking up to whiter surroundings. The National Weather Service forecast up to 9 inches (22.86 centimeters) of snow there through Wednesday. More than 7 inches (17.78 centimeters) of that snow had already fallen on Christmas Eve.

Temperatures in Flagstaff are expected to be in he mid-40s to mid-30s.

photo

Rain was forecast for Phoenix for much of the day Wednesday, with temperatures in the 50s. (ADOT)

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Winter storm scatters sleet, ice and misery around the South
Alaskan city sees heat and snowfall records in single day
Parts of Arizona high country getting late taste of winter
Rain, snow expected in region Tuesday through Friday
Rain more than doubles December average

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries