Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Dec. 24
Weather  41.0
Working late, need help falling asleep

Robert Rosenberg
Originally Published: December 24, 2019 12:32 p.m.

Dear Dr. Rosenberg,

I recently started working night shifts and I’m having a hard time falling asleep when I come home. Any suggestions?

A: Yes, make sure you wear dark glasses on the ride home. You do not want to expose your eyes to sunlight. In addition, you might consider taking melatonin in the morning for a while. Finally, try to keep the same schedule of sleep and wake time on your days off.

Dear Dr. Rosenberg,

My brother lost his vision in combat several years ago. According to my sister-in-law, he almost never has the same sleep-wake schedule. I think I read somewhere there is a treatment for this. Is that so?

A: Yes. In totally blind people who no longer receive light to the retina, they may lose the ability for light to synchronize their sleep-wake schedule. There is a medication approved by the FDA called Hetlioz (tasimelteon) which works on the sleep-wake pacemaker of the brain and is very effective. Your brother should see a sleep specialist to be evaluated.

Dear Dr. Rosenberg,

My 8-year-old is a bed-wetter. He snores, and a friend of mine tells me I should mention this to our pediatrician. She said the two could be related. Do you agree?

A: Yes — your friend is on top of things. Recent studies have shown that the incidence of bed-wetting in children with sleep apnea is 29%. That is much higher than the normal rate for children.

Even more encouraging is a report that bed-wetting was cured in 41% of children with treatment of their sleep apnea.

Dear Dr. Rosenberg,

I have severe headaches. They usually occur while I am sleeping and wake me up.

Doctors have tried all sorts of treatments but I still get them. My neurologist thinks I should have a sleep study done. What do you think?

A: It is a very good idea. A recent study showed that people with refractory headaches that were associated with sleep had a high incidence of sleep apnea.

In fact, 30% were found to have it. Treatment of the sleep apnea alleviated the headaches in many of these people. I would recommend that you have a study.

Dr. Robert Rosenberg, board-certified sleep medicine specialist, will answer readers’ questions by incorporating them in future columns. Contact him through the form at www.answersforsleep.com or via mail at the Sleep Disorders Center of Prescott Valley, 3259 N. Windsong Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314.

