OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Dec. 24
Weather  41.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

‘Warmer storm’ could bring more rain than snow to Prescott for Christmas
Street crews remain staged for snow removal, cinders

Residents walk in the rain near the west steps of the courthouse in downtown Prescott earlier this year. At about 1 p.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service’s website was predicting a chance of rain and snow showers before midnight Christmas Eve, then a slight chance of snow showers. (Courier, file photo)

Residents walk in the rain near the west steps of the courthouse in downtown Prescott earlier this year. At about 1 p.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service’s website was predicting a chance of rain and snow showers before midnight Christmas Eve, then a slight chance of snow showers. (Courier, file photo)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: December 24, 2019 1:32 p.m.

Prescott street crews and equipment remain “staged and ready” for a Christmas snowstorm, although forecasts are now leaning toward more rain than snow.

Tyler Goodman, assistant to the city manager, reported Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 24 that Prescott officials had gathered for a noon meeting to discuss the holiday weather event.

“All crews and equipment are staged and ready,” Goodman said. He pointed, however that forecasts are now predicting that Prescott’s snow accumulation on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day would be an inch or less.

At about 1 p.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service’s website was predicting a chance of rain and snow showers before midnight Christmas Eve, then a slight chance of snow showers.

The Christmas Eve low temperature is expected to be about 30 degrees. “New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible,” the forecast added.

For Christmas Day, snow showers could occur, mainly after 11 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. The high temperature is expected to be 38 degrees, and new snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

The bulk of the snow accumulation in Prescott is expected to happen on Thursday night, Dec. 26, and Friday, Dec. 27.

“Rain and snow showers likely, mainly after 11 p.m.,” the National Weather Service predicts for Thursday night, while Friday night’s prediction is for “snow showers likely.”

Goodman said the city is urging drivers to be cautious of icy conditions, although the relatively mild temperatures could make for minimal ice.

“It is kind of a warmer storm,” Goodman said.

Tuesday’s storm-preparation meeting included representation from about 15 city department heads.

The city will keep the public informed through regular updates on its website, http://www.prescott-az.gov/, and its Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/cityofprescott/.

“The updates will occur at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. as long as the snowplows are operating,” Goodman said.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries