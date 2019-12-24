‘Warmer storm’ could bring more rain than snow to Prescott for Christmas

Prescott street crews and equipment remain “staged and ready” for a Christmas snowstorm, although forecasts are now leaning toward more rain than snow.

Tyler Goodman, assistant to the city manager, reported Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 24 that Prescott officials had gathered for a noon meeting to discuss the holiday weather event.

“All crews and equipment are staged and ready,” Goodman said. He pointed, however that forecasts are now predicting that Prescott’s snow accumulation on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day would be an inch or less.

At about 1 p.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service’s website was predicting a chance of rain and snow showers before midnight Christmas Eve, then a slight chance of snow showers.

The Christmas Eve low temperature is expected to be about 30 degrees. “New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible,” the forecast added.

For Christmas Day, snow showers could occur, mainly after 11 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. The high temperature is expected to be 38 degrees, and new snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

The bulk of the snow accumulation in Prescott is expected to happen on Thursday night, Dec. 26, and Friday, Dec. 27.

“Rain and snow showers likely, mainly after 11 p.m.,” the National Weather Service predicts for Thursday night, while Friday night’s prediction is for “snow showers likely.”

Goodman said the city is urging drivers to be cautious of icy conditions, although the relatively mild temperatures could make for minimal ice.

“It is kind of a warmer storm,” Goodman said.

Tuesday’s storm-preparation meeting included representation from about 15 city department heads.

The city will keep the public informed through regular updates on its website, http://www.prescott-az.gov/, and its Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/cityofprescott/.

“The updates will occur at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. as long as the snowplows are operating,” Goodman said.

