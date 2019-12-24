OFFERS
Repertory theater creative director looks ahead to future

Wil Williams rehearsing as Whipley Skidmore prior to the Chino Valley Repertory Theater’s first play which ran Saturday, Dec. 14. (Jason Wheeler/Review, file)

By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: December 24, 2019 1:50 p.m.

Looking back on the Chino Valley Repertory Theater’s first show Saturday, Dec. 14, everything that needed to work worked, said Creative Director Jeff Frohock.

“It wasn’t perfect, and no production ever is. It’s like hitting the sweet spot in golf,” Frohock said. “I’ve spent a lot of time the last few days thinking back and five months ago, this was just an idea that I presented to the town council and wanted their blessing because we wanted it to be part of the town’s weekend. There were a lot of naysayers, as there always are, and there were a lot of people who said ‘good luck’ and meant it and were helpful.”

Every step of the way, everything he needed he got whether it was through hard work and planning or through serendipity, he said. There were issues along the way, such as working in a small town with limited facilities and a limited budget, but they were all part of the process and readily overcome, Frohock said.

Looking ahead, there’s a lot of excitement about the next project even if there is uncertainty about exactly what it will be, he said.

“There’s a handful of ideas on the table that myself, my wife and a few other people whose opinions, talents I hold close will come up with something before the end of the school year for the town, hopefully,” Frohock said. “Hopefully another production in the summer and then we roll right into next year’s Christmas celebration again where it will be the second annual Christmas holiday melodrama.”

The next two or three shows will face the same obstacles again because it takes a while to get a real foothold in the community, he said. People see good ideas come and go but making it stick is the trick and that’s what he’s after, all he needs to do is build the buzz, Frohock said. To do that, he’s going to be working with nonprofits, taking a grant writing class in order to get some grants and fundraise, asking the Town of Chino Valley for help and support not just for the repertory theater but for the facility, high school and the students here, he said. Everything he does, Frohock said, is connected to education.

In fact, he said he’s working on some plans with the school district and the drama teacher at Chino Valley High School, Dan Isenberg.

“The repertory is going to be working closely with them over the next handful of months next year to develop some programs to instill some excitement in student writing and student art,” Frohock said.

Those plans have to be approved and go through all the bureaucratic channels, he said. However, everybody thinks it’s a good idea so there’s no reason to think it won’t be approved, Frohock said.

When it comes to the Chino Valley Repertory Theater’s growth, the only thing holding it back is the lack of a facility with adequate restrooms that can hold a large number of people interested in larger productions, he said. Over time, Frohock said he thinks it’s going to mean a lot to the town and sees it as something that will have a more permanent basis that can grow and have a positive impact on the community.

