Prescott's 4th Friday Art Walk, Dec. 27
Originally Published: December 24, 2019 11:55 p.m.
Prescott's 4th Friday Art Walk is held the 4th Friday of every month and begins at 5 p.m.
Start at the gallery of your choice and visit over 15 local art gallery venues throughout downtown Prescott on Friday, Dec. 27.
Look for the Ride Prescott transportation carts and enjoy a free ride.
Click here for a brochure or visit artthe4th.com for a list of participating galleries and more information.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
